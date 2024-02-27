Did you know David Dhawan used to keep 'punctual' Amitabh Bachchan busy as Govinda would come late for BMCM shoot?

The movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, is still considered one of their most successful films. People from every generation enjoy watching the movie and the funny conversations between the characters. Recently, Shehzad Khan, the co-star of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, recalled Govinda often used to arrive 6-7 hours late to work, whereas Amitabh Bachchan, known for being punctual, would consistently arrive promptly at 9 am.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor Shehzada Khan recalled his positive experience working with filmmaker David Dhawan. He mentioned to Siddharth Kannan during a recent interaction that Dhawan cleverly kept Amitabh Bachchan occupied with work, ensuring that he never noticed Govinda was late. He said, “I got the chance to work with David Dhawan and what a fine director he is. Bachchan sahab used to come at 9 am and Govinda sahab used to come at 3-4 pm. It was like the difference between IST and GST. But what could we do, we used to be character actors.” He mentioned this while talking about Dhawan's approach to handling the situation.

He also mentioned that David was “very smart”. He knew how to engage the actor so that he wouldn't even notice Govinda is late. This was just one of the incidents involving Govinda. The actor was known for his careless behavior while working. He then added, “Chi Chi bhaiya (as Govinda was addressed by many) ke bohot kisse hain (There are many stories of Chi Chi Bhaiya).” He shared that during their shoot at Ramoji City, Govinda said he was going to pick up a relative from the airport. Later, they found out he went to Bombay instead and he came back the next day.

“Jab aapki tooti chalti hai, tab aapki har cheez nazar andaaz ki jaati hai (When your luck is with you, your every wrong action is ignored),” Khan explained, as he tried to make sense of it.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda directed by David Dhawan was released in the year 1998.