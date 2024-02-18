Did you know how Sushmita Sen learned ‘table manners’ after winning Miss Universe? Actress recalls teacher's advice

Sushmita Sen is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. Her natural acting skill still mesmerizes everyone. The actress won the Miss Universe title in 1994 and it will be 30 years in May 2024. In a recent interview, Sushmita shared how she learned table manners after winning the title and also revealed that she starved at a seven-course dinner after the event.

Sushmita Sen shares how she learned table manners after winning Miss Universe

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Sushmita Sen talked about taking sessions on table etiquette after winning the Miss Universe title. She attended an official dinner as the guest of honor in Mexico and despite being only 18 years old and barely knowing English, she was seated at the head of the table with twenty men surrounding her.

Recalling the day, Sen shared, “I’m at the head of the table, I’m 18 years old, I barely speak English. I’m getting it together at that point and Barbara, my travel manager sitting to my right and thereafter beyond Barbara are all men. I’m starving, I’m smiling at my travel manager saying ‘I’m very hungry’. Then I bend over like ‘I’m very hungry Barbara.’ She’s like ‘So are they and you’re the chief guest, you need to start.’”

Sushmita then shared that she navigated through the seven-course meal guided by the gentleman on her left, who happened to be Mexico's tourism minister. This experience led her to learn table manners to avoid feeling out of place. The actress added that at that moment, she went to Barbra and came back to the Miss Universe organization and told her that she needed to learn the etiquette because she felt very out of place and did not want to feel like this again.

The actress said that after that they arranged for her to meet an etiquette teacher from San Francisco and together they practiced various aspects of etiquette, including dining etiquette. Recalling a valuable lesson from her teacher, Sushmita said that the teacher advised her to “eat before going out and then carry oneself with grace while dining.”

She shared, “One of the things I learnt from her was, ‘Pet bhar kar kha kar jaao ghar se (Eat well at home and then go for an official dinner), so that you do not have the urge to eat at the dinner table and you can elegantly say, ‘No more, thank you’, and they will assume you follow a strict diet.”

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen was recently seen in the third season of the Disney Plus Hotstar series Aarya titled Antim Vaar, directed by Ram Madhvani.

