EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen says her world 'opened up' after becoming Miss Universe; reflects on life before and after winning the title

Sushmita Sen is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. Her natural acting skill still mesmerizes everyone. The actress will be seen in Aarya Antim Vaar, releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on February 9. Ahead of it, she sat for an exclusive Masterclass session with Pinkvilla and opened up on various topics. During the session, she was asked about how it feels to be Miss Universe for 30 years and also reflected on life before and after winning the title.

Sushmita Sen on being Miss Universe for 30 years

During the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Sushmita Sen was asked the question about what the essence of being a woman is after 30 years of winning the Miss Universe title.

The actress said, "I was 18 years old when I represented India at Miss Universe. My English was not clear." She added that at that time, she felt underconfident that she might get disqualified on the global platform as she was not good at English.

Sushmita continued, "They asked an 18-year-old child in English, 'What for you is the essence of being a woman.' Essence kya hota hai bhai. I didn't quite know what essence was, so I always say jo dil se nikal gaya without knowing the word essence turned out to be the winning answer. And so many years later, this year, in fact, will be 30 years in May that we have won Miss Universe."

Sen added, "After 30 years, I still have to say that the essence of a woman for me remains the same. Being a woman is the greatest gift of God, and we must all appreciate it."

Sushmita Sen on life before and after winning Miss Universe

Reflecting on her life before and after winning the Miss Universe title, Sushmita said that she knew India very very well because her father was a defense officer. "When I left India and for Miss Universe, I've only been to one foreign country, Malaysia, I was 14. I didn't see the world, couldn't speak English well, and never stayed with anyone except my parents. So it was like a very intimate upbringing."

Explaining if Miss Universe changed her life, Aarya actress added, "I took a flight economy from Mumbai for Manila, Philipines. I stayed there for one month, and we won. After winning, they took me to Los Angeles. I traveled to 33 nations. They taught me etiquette, English, behavior, aspects, and communication skills. I became a speaker in the US, and these all happened in one year. My world opened up. I realized that not only how I took India to the world but how the world saw India, and it was magnificent each time they'd say, 'Oh, you're from India.'"

Continuing the same, Sushmita said, "Yeah, it changed my life, but it also changed the way the world saw India. We became competitive not once but twice in the same year because Aishwarya Rai won Miss World the same year."

