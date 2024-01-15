Did you know Munna Bhai MBBS got delayed by 10 months due to Shah Rukh Khan? Here’s what happened

Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. recently marked its 20th anniversary, receiving widespread acclaim for its screenplay, performances, and heartwarming moments. The ensemble cast, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, and Kurush Deboo, among others, was released in 2003. Khurshed Lawyer, who portrayed Swami, Sanjay Dutt's roommate, played the role exceptionally well, despite the character having limited screen time. Khurshed revealed that Shah Rukh Khan, originally cast as Murli Prasad Sharma, suffered a back injury, causing a delay in the film.

Khurshed Lawyer opens up on Shah Rukh Khan's role in Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai MBBS

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Khurshed mentioned that following the audition rounds, he was selected for the part of Swami. However, he revealed, “Munna Bhai MBBS went on floors. It got delayed for nearly 10 months due to Shah Rukh Khan’s back injury.”

When inquired whether he had ever encountered Shah Rukh, the actor mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan never filmed for the movie. Eventually, the project proceeded with Sanjay Dutt. In his personal opinion, Munna Bhai wouldn't be Munna Bhai without Sanjay Dutt, and Dunki wouldn't be Dunki without Shah Rukh Khan. He believes both actors were destined to play their respective characters, and it seemed to be the will of God.

He said, “No, as he never shot for the film. Eventually, things moved with Sanjay Dutt. In my personal opinion, Munna Bhai wouldn’t have been Munna Bhai without Sanjay Dutt and Dunki wouldn’t have been Dunki without Shah Rukh Khan. They both were meant to do their respective characters. It was God’s will, I guess.”

Khurshed was also involved in Shah Rukh's recent film Dunki. When questioned about whether he encountered Shah Rukh this time, the actor stated that there wasn't an opportunity for interaction due to a tight schedule, and the environment was very professional.

About Munna Bhai MBBS

The satirical comedy-drama, Munna Bhai MBBS released in December 2003, stars senior actor Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. The film tells the story of Murli Prasad Sharma, also known as Munna Bhai, who initially runs an extortion racket but is later compelled to enroll in Dr. Jagdish Asthana's medical college to obtain a medical degree. The fantastic bond between Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, portraying Munna Bhai's loyal associate Circuit, is still cherished by film enthusiasts. With a stellar cast including Sunil Dutt, Boman Irani, Gracy Singh, Rohini Hattangadi, and others, the movie has achieved cult status over the years. Munna Bhai MBBS is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

