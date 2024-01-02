Did you know Rani Mukerji needed help to get to her car after filming KANK song with SRK? Here's what happened

The romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, directed by Karan Johar, premiered in 2006. Rani Mukerji had a significant role in the movie, which explored the themes of marital infidelity and strained relationships.

In a recent revelation, Rani shared that she had to be carried to her car because she had “frozen” while filming the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna song Tumhi Dekho Na in -14 degrees.

Rani Mukerji reveals she froze while filming a song during Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Recently, during the Galatta Plus Mega Pan India Roundtable 2023, Karan Johar opened up on the filming of the Tum Kya Mile song and revealed that he discussed this with Alia Bhatt, considering she would need to shoot in freezing temperatures wearing a chiffon saree. Rani Mukerji, also part of the conversation, recalled a similar situation while shooting a song in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and highlighted Karan's lack of consideration at that time.

Rani Mukerji recalled that during the filming of the song Tumhi Dekho Naa from the film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, where she wore a red saree, she experienced extreme cold and couldn't walk. Her cousin, Ayan Mukerji, who was also assisting the director, had to carry her to the car because she had frozen.

She said, “I was wearing a red saree in that song, and I actually froze. I couldn’t walk. And one of my cousins, who was also AD-ing him, Ayan, he had to literally carry me to my car, because I had frozen.” She mentioned that if you watch the song, you can see her lips are frozen during the lip sync. Although it may look sensual, in reality, it was not a comfortable experience.

Karan Johar further recalled and mentioned that, “I was so crazy at that time, in -14 degrees, I said I want rain. So, there was a rain machine, but before it was reaching them, it was becoming ice. We had a health and safety department saying, ‘You’ll kill them’.”

Rani Mukerji's most recent appearance was in Ashima Chibber's Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, a film based on the true story of an Indian couple whose children were taken by Norwegian authorities in 2011. The cast includes Rani, Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, Neena Gupta, and Barun Chanda, among others. Co-written by Chibber, Sameer Satija, and Rahul Handa, the film received positive reviews from critics and performed well at the box office.

