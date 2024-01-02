New Year 2024: Karan Johar drops PIC from celebration with Rani Mukerji; reveals his ‘only learning’ of 2023
Karan Johar has shared a lovely picture with Rani Mukerji as they rang in New Year 2024. He also talked about trolls, and what he has learnt in the past year.
Bollywood celebrities celebrated New Year 2024 with great enthusiasm this year. While Kareena Kapoor Khan rang in the new year with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh in Switzerland, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoyed skiing on the first day of 2024. Now, Karan Johar has also shared a glimpse from his New Year celebration with Rani Mukerji. The filmmaker also shared a post about trolls, sharing what he learnt in the past year.
Karan Johar poses with Rani Mukerji
On Tuesday morning, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories to share a picture with Rani Mukerji. KJo is seen pouting in the selfie, and is dressed in all black for the New Year bash. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji also looked gorgeous in a black outfit. Her eye makeup was on point, and she put on a red lipstick. Behind Karan and Rani, we can see the beautiful decor with many yellow, black and silver balloons. “Ami Rani... 2024 (red heart emoji),” wrote Karan, along with the picture. Take a look!
Karan Johar’s post on trolls
In the next story, Karan Johar talked about trolls, and revealed what he has learnt in 2023. “My only learning of 2023! Kuch to troll kahenge Trollon ka kaam hai trollna Chodon bekaar ki baaton mein kahi beet na jaaye Insta!” wrote Karan. Check out the post below!
Karan Johar says Animal is the best film of the year
Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently talked about how he thinks Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is the best film of the year. While talking to Galatta Plus, KJo said that when he expressed his love for Animal, people came up to him and said, ‘You made Rocky aur Rani, that’s the vaccination for a film like Animal. It’s the opposite extreme’.
In response to them, Karan said, “I can’t disagree with you more because I think Animal to me is my best film of the year. It took me a while to reach this statement and a lot of courage because when you’re around people, you fear judgment.” He said that he loved the film for its conviction-based narrative and storytelling.
On the work front, Karan Johar is currently hosting Koffee With Karan season 8. He returned to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, which released last year.
