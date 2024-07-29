Did you know Samir Soni was foretold about his love story with Neelam by tarot card reader? actor feels he was paid by her

Popular TV and film actor Samir Soni has been married to Neelam Kothari, the reigning queen of the 80s and 90s era for more than a decade. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and have a daughter, Ahana.

Samir recently shed light on his love life and meeting his wife, Neelam.

Samir Soni reveals how a tarot card reader predicted his union with Neelam Kothari

During a recent podcast with Ujjawal Trivedi on YouTube, Samir Soni shared that after his first meeting with Neelam Kothari, he met a tarot card reader whose prediction had a connection with the actress.

Samir recalled that the tarot card reader had predicted that he would meet someone whose name begins with the alphabet 'N' and she would work in the jewellery industry. The Made In Heaven 2 actor felt that it was an uncanny coincidence and joked that Neelam might have paid him for the predictions.

"I met someone who was a tarot card reader. I don't know if she paid him. That person told me that there will be a woman in my life whose name starts with an N and she would be working in jewellery," he was quoted as saying.

Samir Soni talks about their first meeting

In the same interview, Samir Soni also reminisced about his first meeting with his wife, actress Neelam Kothari. Samir and Neelam met at a gathering where he was accompanied by actress, Mandira Bedi and she was with producer Ekta Kapoor.

Neelam found Samir 'cute', however, she didn't express it to him and shared it with Ekta. The Baghban actor learnt about the compliment from someone else and he was elated by the appreciation.

Samir shared that he felt good but didn't approach her.

The actor remembered looking at Neelam's pictures in the newspapers. It was only after Ekta Kapoor reintroduced them at a Diwali party where they exchanged their numbers.

Samir Soni and Neelam Kothari's work front

Samir Soni has worked in films like I Hate Luv Storys, Vivah, Fashion, Baghban and more. Neelam Kothari appeared in movies like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Farz Ki Jung, Zakham, and Paap Ki Duniya to name a few.

They worked together in the web series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and Made In Heaven season 2.

