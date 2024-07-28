Samir Soni reacts to Karan Johar, Farah Khan’s comments on rising entourage cost: ‘Kuch kami toh aap mein bhi hai’

Believe it or not, this was a much-needed conversation that the Hindi cinema space should have had long back. The discussions around the rising star entourage costs are buzzing all over social media and several actors and makers have also dropped their thoughts about the same. Remarks made by Farah Khan and Karan Johar over the same has now got a reaction from actor Samir Soni who has hit back at them.

Samir Soni on Karan Johar and Farah Khan double downing on star entourage

In a recent interview with Ujjwal Trivedi on his YouTube channel, the Made in Heaven actor said that when KJo and Farah think the expenses are rising, they should also think that they are the ones who are paying for it.

Samir added, “You can’t be signing a big star for Rs 100 crore and then say that these guys take a lot of money. Kuch kami toh aap mein bhi hai (There are some shortcomings in you, too). Because otherwise, there are people who will work for Rs 1 crore also and for Rs 50 lakh also. You’ve done this!”

What did Karan Johar say about the rising cost of film production?

Recently Karan Johar spoke to Faye D’Souza where he spoke about the increase in the cost of filmmaking and inflation. “There are about 10 viable actors in Hindi cinema, and they are all asking for the sun, moon, and earth,” Karan exclaimed.

Not just Samir Soni, actor Rajeev Khandelwal also recently called out Karan Johar over his remark where he mentioned that actors these days ask for Rs 35 crore but struggle to deliver Rs 3.5 crore openings. Rajeev told Siddharth Kanan, “But who agreed to give them the Rs 35 crore in the first place? If not Rs 35 crore, someone must’ve given them Rs 30 crore.”

Rajeev wondered if it was KJo only who used to give them Rs 25 crores and till the time that was working the director was okay and when it’s not working anymore, all blame has come down on an actor’s salaries. “Who spoiled them? You created these monsters,” Khandelwal questioned.

