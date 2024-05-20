Shah Rukh Khan's pic ft late Rituraj Singh from acting school days goes VIRAL; fans say 'old is gold'

Divya Seth Shah who is best known for playing Shahid Kapoor’s mother in Jab We Met recently took a trip down memory lane. The actress shared a picture on her Instagram that dates back to her acting school days and also featured megastar Shah Rukh Khan alongside others.

A look back at Shah Rukh Khan’s acting days from Divya Seth’s lens

Purportedly taken during one of their stage performances, the picture featured Divya and SRK alongside late actor Rituraj Singh on the extreme left and Benny Thomas on the extreme right. While SRK was dressed as a pirate, Divya looked fab as a queen in her gown.

The English Vinglish actress captioned the post, "Just 4 Actors at Curtain Call It wasn’t a ‘Rough Crossing’ at All Just one has exited into the Wings And now Playing on a much bigger Stage For a House Full (sic)." See the picture here:-

How did the fans react to Shah Rukh Khan’s picture from his acting school?

Several fans got nostalgic seeing this picture and poured their hearts into the comment section. One user wrote, "Old is gold". Another commented, "Wow wow.... didi, exactly how I rem you." The third said, "Wowowow. 2 of my favorite actors @divyasethshah and @iamsrk in one frame."

A fan also remembered Rituraj and wrote, “Poor guy gone too soon. Who can forget the heady days of 1992-93 when cable TV started taking root.” For the unversed, Singh who made big in the TV industry passed away due to cardiac arrest on February 20 this year.

More about Divya Seth and Shah Rukh Khan

Divya and SRK studied acting together at Barry John's theatre group. The duo once acted together in Lekh Tandon's 1988 TV serial Dil Darya before pursuing their individual aspirations. While Khan ventured into big-screen titles, Divya did vigorous television before hand-picking some films too.

Back in 2015, Divya had bumped into Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai's Olive restaurant and the latter humbly took to his Twitter and shared a picture with her. “My bestest friend Divya, who taught me acting. Don’t hold the bad ones I do, only the good inspired by her teachings”, SRK wrote alongside.

