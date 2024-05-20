10 Juhi Chawla movies that you'll never get bored of watching

Juhi Chawla movies over the years have made her the celebrated star she is today. Her captivating onscreen presence and versatility in an illustrious career garnered her immense fan following. Right from Juhi Chawla's debut movie Sultanat in 1986 till date, she continues to rule the audience’s hearts. Whether it's comedy or drama, this veteran actress has excelled in every genre and rightfully earned her place in the world of entertainment.

10 Juhi Chawla movies that deserve your attention for all the right reasons

1. Gulaab Gang (2014)

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Divya Jagdale, Priyanka Bose, Tannishtha Chatterjee

Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Divya Jagdale, Priyanka Bose, Tannishtha Chatterjee Director: Soumik Sen

Soumik Sen IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

6.0/10 Movie Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Release year: 2014

2014 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starting off the list with one of the best Juhi Chawla movies, Gulaab Gang, where the actress got the chance to extend her wings of acting. The movie is based in Bundelkhand Uttar and Madhya Pradesh, focusing on the Gulaab Gang members who are activists and vigilantes. Dressed in pink sarees, they address various social issues. The film is a must-watch for the intense showdown between Rajjo (Madhuri Dixit) and Sumitra Devi Bagrecha (Juhi Chawla). Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Aamdani Athani Kharcha Rupaiya (2001)

Cast: Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Tabu, Chandrachur Singh, Johny Lever, Vinay Anand, Isha Koppikar, Ketki Dave, Shakti Kapoor, Asrani, Ranjeet Bedi, Sayaji Shinde, Tiku Talsania, Raju Srivastava

Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Tabu, Chandrachur Singh, Johny Lever, Vinay Anand, Isha Koppikar, Ketki Dave, Shakti Kapoor, Asrani, Ranjeet Bedi, Sayaji Shinde, Tiku Talsania, Raju Srivastava Director: K. Raghavendra Rao and A.S. Ravindra Babu

K. Raghavendra Rao and A.S. Ravindra Babu IMDb Rating: 4.8/10

4.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Comedy, Drama, Family Release year: 2001

2001 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Next one on the Juhi Chawla movie list is Aamdani Athani Kharcha Rupaiya which has widely been popularized over the years after it's telecast on satellite television. The plot revolves around three housewives facing financial difficulties due to their husbands' low incomes. Juhi Chawla's character, Jhumri, steps in to help and uplift them. This film is a delightful watch, featuring humor from comedy icons Govinda and Johnny Lever.

3. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Johny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Haidar Ali, Sheeba Chaddha, Dilip Joshi, Shakti Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Johny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Haidar Ali, Sheeba Chaddha, Dilip Joshi, Shakti Kapoor Director: Aziz Mirza

Aziz Mirza IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre:

Release year: 2000

2000 Where to watch: Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi have shared screen space in so many romantic-comedy films. In a long list, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani enjoys a separate fan base. This film tells a beautiful love story between two rival reporters, adding a poignant twist. The timeless background score in Aziz Mirza's direction adds the perfect finishing touch.

4. Mr And Mrs Khiladi (1997)

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla, Paresh Rawal, Anil Dhawan, Himani Shivpuri, Upasana Singh, Johny Lever, Satish Kaushik, Gulshan Grover, Kader Khan, Rakesh Bedi, Shashi Kiran

Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla, Paresh Rawal, Anil Dhawan, Himani Shivpuri, Upasana Singh, Johny Lever, Satish Kaushik, Gulshan Grover, Kader Khan, Rakesh Bedi, Shashi Kiran Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release year: 1997

1997 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Mr and Mrs Khiladi is one of those Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla movies that never offer a dull moment. Directed by David Dhawan, this comedy masterpiece follows the story of Raja, a lazy man who falls for a wealthy man's daughter, Shalu. To marry her, Raja must first prove himself by earning a significant amount of money. Thus begins a hilarious journey filled with laughter and joy.

Advertisement

5. Ishq (1997)

Cast: Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johny Lever, Mohan Joshi, Deven Verma, Tiku Talsania

Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johny Lever, Mohan Joshi, Deven Verma, Tiku Talsania Director: Indra Kumar

Indra Kumar IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy and Drama

Action, Comedy and Drama Release year: 1997

1997 Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

If you go searching Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla movie list, Ishq has to come on top. The romantic comedy film with a perfect blend of drama never gets old. The ever-so-iconic music and storyline touch upon the class difference between the love birds. Even years after, this film remains fresh in the fans’ memories.

6. Yes Boss (1997)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Aditya Pancholi, Kashmira Shah, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Gulshan Grover, Johny Lever

Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Aditya Pancholi, Kashmira Shah, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Gulshan Grover, Johny Lever Director: Aziz Mirza

Aziz Mirza IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Release year: 1997

1997 Where to watch: YouTube

Srk and Juhi Chawla movies are undeniably popular among fans, but surprisingly, their on-screen pair is often overlooked. Nevertheless, it is important to acknowledge their significant contribution in setting some remarkable romantic goals.

Another Shah Rukh Khan Juhi Chawla movie that deserves your immediate attention has to be Yes Boss. The film portrayed Rahul (SRK) as a passionate employee who helps his womanizer boss (Aditya Pancholi) to win over girls. Things take an interesting note when his boss tries to woo Seema (Juhi Chawla) and Rahul also ends up falling in love with her. The saga of the love story between Seema and Rahul with the most soul-stirring romantic album makes it a must-watch.

7. Darr (1993)

Cast: Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla Shah Rukh Khan Annu Kapoor, Tanvi Azmi Dalip Tahil Anupam Kher

Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla Shah Rukh Khan Annu Kapoor, Tanvi Azmi Dalip Tahil Anupam Kher Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama and Romance

Action, Drama and Romance Release year: 1993

1993 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV

One of the much talked about Srk Juhi Chawla movies, Darr needs no introduction. Guess mere ‘Kkk…Kiran!!!’ is enough to bring this film into everyone’s consciousness. The film featured Rahul (SRK) as an obsessive lover who stalks Kiran (Juhi). However, he loses it all when she gets engaged to Sunil (Sunny Deol) and he decides to forcefully claim Kiran for himself.

Advertisement

8. Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992)

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Nana Patekar, Amrita Singh, Navin Nischol, Ajit Vachani

Anjan Srivastav, Amrit Patel

Director: Aziz Mirza

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Musical and Romance

Release year: 1992

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Another Shah Rukh Khan Juhi Chawla movie making it to our list is Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. This delightful tale follows the journey of Raju (SRK) as he secures a job in a company with the assistance of Renu (Juhi). However, Raju's triumph soon transforms into arrogance, leading to unforeseen consequences.

9. Swarg (1990)

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Dilip Dhawan, Neena Gupta, Mahesh Anand

Director: David Dhawan

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Family Drama

Release year: 1990

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

Swarg marked a significant shift in the career of David Dhawan and the actress herself, as they moved away from their usual comic avatars. Among several Juhi Chawla movies, this film showcased her innocence and charmed everyone.

10. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

Cast: Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Goga Kapoor, Dalip Tahil, Alok Nath

Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Goga Kapoor, Dalip Tahil, Alok Nath Director: Mansoor Khan

Mansoor Khan IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Musical, Romance, Drama

Musical, Romance, Drama Release year: 1988

1988 Where to watch: Zee 5

One of the most romantic Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla movies, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is another film that has widely been appreciated by the audiences. Even years later, the film continues to receive love for being ahead of its time. Raj and Rashmi (Aamir and Juhi) fall in love with each other despite enmity between their families. In order to unite, the duo goes on to elope, and what follows is there for you to watch.

Advertisement

If you are missing the mention of any Juhi Chawla Salman Khan movie, then it's surprising but true that the stars never worked together for a full-fledged movie. However, their cameo appearances together can be rejoiced in Deewana Mastana.

Advertisement

It goes without saying that this Juhi Chawla movie list comprises some of the hand-picked choices that have been cherished by the fans over the years. Nevertheless, Juhi Chawla movies are a treasure trove of nostalgia and entertainment bejeweled with beautiful music.

Which one of these is your favorite, don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

ALSO READ: 7 Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan Movies that help us relive 90s era