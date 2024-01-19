Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's Swades song Pal Pal Hai Bhaari was recorded in hotel room with 25 people present?

Swades, a film starring Shah Rukh Khan, remains etched in the memories as one of the highlights of his career. In a recent interview, playback singer Madushree Bhattacharya revealed an enthralling story about the recording of the film's Ramleela song, Pal Pal Hai Bhaari. Madushree shared that AR Rahman unexpectedly contacted her, requesting an urgent recording of the song. Without much notice, she sang it in a hotel room, accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan, director Ashutosh Gowariker, lyricist Javed Akhtar, and a gathering of 20-25 other individuals.

Madushree recalls experiencing nervousness during the recording of the song

Recollecting the demanding experience, Madushree Bhattacharya shared with O2 India that A R Rahman has a habit of spontaneously calling for song recordings. She was informed that the film's shoot was scheduled for the next day, necessitating an urgent recording of the song. Despite assuming that the song belonged to Alka Yagnik, who typically recorded all songs for the films, Madushree was always ready to respond to Rahman's summons. The song, a complex 7-8 minute composition with three distinct ragas, presented a formidable task.

The intense recording session unfolded in a hotel room, where the singer found herself surrounded by 20-25 people. Across from her sat Shah Rukh Khan, alongside Javed Akhtar, the lyricist, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, and their team. The pressure was palpable, especially when she stumbled over the word Bipata, prompting disapproval from Javed Akhtar.

Sensing her nervousness, Rahman called for a break and strategically rotated her chair to shield her from the scrutinizing eyes. This strategic move proved to be a game-changer, allowing her to conquer the intricate song without the added stress of a visible audience.

Madushree also confessed to harboring doubts about whether her rendition would make it to the final version of the film. Rahman had assured her that he would summon her for the final dubbing, but that awaited call never materialized. Nonetheless, she received an invitation to the music launch event of the film. It was at this moment that she realized her hotel room recording of the song had been retained for the final cut.

