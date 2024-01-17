Shah Rukh Khan and director Aanand L Rai fought on Zero sets due to THIS reason; find out
In a recent interview, Aanand L Rai reveals that he and Shah Rukh Khan would fight on the sets of Zero due to THIS reason. The filmmaker also fondly shares memories with the actor. Read more for details!
When Shah Rukh Khan and director Aanand L Rai embarked on the cinematic journey of creating Zero, it represented a seemingly insurmountable task—an unprecedented project with a unique storyline, demanding intricate visual effects, and a considerable budget. Despite the challenges, SRK ensured no effort was spared in bringing the film to life.
While the movie may not have achieved success at the box office, Aanand L Rai reflects fondly on the time spent with SRK. In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Rai shared insights into his experiences on the film set, playfully recalling how budget discussions would sometimes escalate into good-natured arguments between him and the actor.
Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai fought over the high budget of Zero
When inquired about the substantial budget of the film, Aanand L Rai mentioned that he would engage in fights over it and then shared with a laugh, "He is a king, and I would think, why so much money?"
In the context of Zero, where Shah Rukh Khan portrayed a vertically challenged character, behind-the-scenes footage unveiled the complexity of the shoot—each shot had to be filmed five times to meet the visual effects studio's demands. The film, produced under SRK's Red Chillies Productions, presented an ambitious undertaking.
Rai elaborated that the production of this particular film felt like crafting five distinct movies due to the necessity of shooting every scene quintuple times. Witnessing Rai's initial concerns, King Khan reassured him not to worry, shouldering the formidable task himself. Rai, expressing apprehension about SRK's potential fatigue, would humorously caution, "Sir, you will get tired." Lauding the Jawan actor's unwavering work ethic, Rai underscored that while machines might falter, Shah Rukh remains unyielding, consistently delivering the same shot flawlessly five times.
In reflecting on this challenging endeavor, Rai pondered the idea of suggesting to SRK to reconsider the character. However, as time progressed, Rai discerned the Pathaan actor's determination to proceed despite the challenges. Recognizing the actor's penchant for embracing significant risks, the Raanjhanaa director concluded that the rewards derived from such ventures are uniquely his own.
About Zero
At the heart of the tale is Bauua Singh (Shah Rukh Khan), a vertically challenged man brimming with charm, wit, and a dash of arrogance. Raised in opulence within a wealthy family, he grapples with the challenge of broadening his perspectives and finding his life's purpose. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif play pivotal roles in the film, enriched by cameo appearances from stars like Deepika Padukone, Sridevi, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, and more.
