Did you know Vidya Balan acted in a film where director wore same pair of shorts for 42 days?

Vidya Balan is celebrated as one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. With acclaimed performances in movies like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, and Parineeta, she has consistently showcased her skills.

Known for her entertaining presence, she brings joy not only through her acting but also in her social media reels and interviews, often sprinkled with laughter. During a chat on the Raunaq Rajani YouTube channel, Vidya shared a funny anecdote from one of her film sets, revealing the extent to which people go in the name of superstition.

Vidya Balan shares one of her film's directors wore the same shorts for 42 days

During the conversation, Vidya Balan shared, "I was on a film set where the director wore the same pair of shorts for 42 days because he was superstitious. Actually, I didn't notice because I wasn't looking, but I heard about it. Interestingly, the film bombed." When asked about the name of the movie or director, the actress laughed and said, "Actually, I've forgotten the name."

Vidya Balan reveals her most romantic gesture towards Siddharth Roy Kapur

In a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, Vidya recalled her first anniversary with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. She confessed to not cooking at all, yet she did it for him with the help of a chef while she was working on a film. The actress also mentioned that the cake wasn't baked well, but her hubby appreciated her efforts.

She actress also mentioned that she feels lucky that she and her husband belong to the same line of work. She expressed her belief by stating that her husband understands her work and is ‘very supportive and accepting’. She further quipped, “And that’s also the flip side because I can’t lie to him about being exhausted due to work.”

Vidya Balan's work front

The actress will be next seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar. Helmed by debutant director Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the rom-com revolves around couples in loveless marriages. The film, which is an official adaptation of Azazel Jacobs’s 2017 movie The Lovers, also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Do Aur Do Pyaar is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 19, 2024.

