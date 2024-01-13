Did you know Vijay Sethupati was in doubt about his pairing with Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas? Says THIS

Everyone has been talking about Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi ever since their film Merry Christmas was released. In just one day of its release, so many good things have been spoken about the film. Well, this is quite an unusual pairing that National award-winning director Sriram Raghavan thought of. But did you know that the actress had Google searched Vijay when she was informed that he would star opposite her in the film?

Katrina Kaif reveals she did not make an initial connection with Vijay Sethupathi

Talking to Brut about Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif revealed that she had seen a film called 96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, but when Sriram Raghavan told the actress that this was the person he was thinking of casting opposite her, the Phone Bhoot actress did not make the connection. So the first thing she did was google him to refresh her memory.

Katrina further added, “There was this picture of him with such a big white beard; there are a lot of these pictures of him on the internet. Whitebeard and white hair. So I was like ‘wow that’s interesting.’ I thought that looked really, really good. I actually kind of liked that look, to be honest.”

Vijay Sethupathi was shocked to know that he was cast opposite Katrina Kaif

In the same interview, Vijay Sethupathi was asked what his reaction was when he was told that he had been cast opposite Katrina Kaif; he was first shocked and then doubted how he would look on-screen with her. In fact, the actor revealed that when he told everyone that he was doing a film with Katrina, everyone asked him if it was a guest role. Or is it a heroine-centric film?

“Everybody knows Katrina. It was a shock for me, also. Like how is it going to be in the film, everybody’s asking, ‘How is this pair on screen?’. The same way I also have that fear and the doubt,” quipped Vijay.

