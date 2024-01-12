pinkvilla
Merry Christmas Review: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi film is a delectable watch

WATCH: Randeep Hooda pays visit to his pet horse's baby boy; wife Lin Laishram showers love

WATCH: Jigra actor Alia Bhatt aces winter fashion in shades of brown; flaunts bright smile at paparazzi

Bigg Boss 17, 11 Jan: 'You are a hell,' Mannara Chopra to Isha Malviya as they engage in heated argument

HanuMan (Hindi) Movie Review: Prasanth Varma wows with a relatable superhero film starring Teja Sajja

13 Bollywood mystery movies on Netflix that will blow your mind: Jaane Jaan to Bulbbul

Cancer to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Conflicted to Move on from Their Jobs

Cancer to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Caught in a Time Warp of Memories of a Past Love

Aries to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Nourish an Everlasting Flame for Being Famous
Merry Christmas Review: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi film is a delectable watch

WATCH: Randeep Hooda pays visit to his pet horse's baby boy; wife Lin Laishram showers love

WATCH: Jigra actor Alia Bhatt aces winter fashion in shades of brown; flaunts bright smile at paparazzi

HanuMan (Hindi) Movie Review: Prasanth Varma wows with a relatable superhero film starring Teja Sajja

13 Bollywood mystery movies on Netflix that will blow your mind: Jaane Jaan to Bulbbul

Euphoria Season 3: Cast, storyline, potential release date and all that we know so far

Singer Sanam Puri marries ladylove Zuchobeni Tungoe in Nagaland; says ‘This is something I always wanted’

Box Office: Merry Christmas sells 9000 tickets in advance in top chains; HanuMan (Hindi) trails with 4000

8 best Hollywood romance movies Hindi dubbed: Jamie Dornan-Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades of Grey to Noah Centineo-Laura Maranos’ The Perfect Date
NFL Wild Card Playoff tiebreakers explained: What are the rules and how do they work?

Nick Saban Salary, Net Worth And His Contract - All You Need To Know!

Stephanie McMahon Net Worth - How much is Stephanie McMahon Worth in 2024?

Who is Erik Spoelstra's ex-wife? All you need to know about Nikki Spoelstra!

‘Curry has a foot fetish, Warriors dynasty is DEAD’: NBA fans brutally troll Warriors after embarrassing loss to Pelicans

UFC Fight Night Ankalaev vs. Walker 2: Full card, time, date, livestream details, how to watch and more

What did Charles Barkley and Dan Graziano say about Aaron Rodgers after ESPN ban amid Epstein feud with Jimmy Kimmel?

'How did she know': Old Mia Khalifa tweet trolling Stephen Curry over feet fetish goes viral, NBA fans react

5 Potential Moments We're Dying to See at WWE Royal Rumble 2024
Red Velvet's Selugi's fans concerned over alleged stalker; no response from SM Entertainment yet

KCON 2024 unveils dates for lineup across Hong Kong, Japan, LA; announces Europe and Saudi Arabia events

Apartment 404 new preview photos out; highlight fun chemistry between BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Jung Ha

Sweet Home, Moving, Death's Game, more: PICK your favorite K-drama starring young actress Go Yoon Jung

IU debuts pink blonde hair at airport ahead of solo comeback; Fans react to Milan Fashion Week look

Emmy-nominated Christopher Young Kim bags pivotal role in American apocalyptic drama The Last of Us Season 2

'Never tried to demean': Park Seo Joon REACTS to 'insulting' allegations leveled after Gyeongseong Creature premiere

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star Ep 7-8 Review: Addressing depression to military enlistments, septet overcomes all

G-Dragon gets ready to mark solo comeback with performance at The Sphere in Las Vegas; reports
Disha Patani is the fiery modern version of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic Poo and we have proof

Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: Exploring Bollywood fashion icons’ growing OBSESSION with heart-shaped earrings

Karan Johar returns as Nandita Mahtani’s showstopper in black velvet pants and blazer with silver embroidery

Who wore what at the Merry Christmas screening; from Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday

Kajol looks like an irresistible firecracker in a pretty gold Manish Malhotra drape with halter-neck blouse

Disha Patani brings back 90s micro mini skirts in an oh-so-hot streetwear style

Katrina Kaif continues her love affair with midi dresses, THIS time in a pretty bow-topped bodice fit

Tara Sutaria wears accessories worth Rs 15 Lakh with white shirt and cycling shorts

Kriti Sanon’s all-denim airport ensemble is all things trendy, sassy, and oh-so-classy
Merry Christmas movie poster

Merry Christmas Movie Review

Hindi

Comedy
Drama
Thriller

12 Jan 2024

Rating

6.5/10

User Rating

-

Merry Christmas Review: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi film is a delectable watch

Planning to see Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas this weekend? Read Pinkvilla’s review of this Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif starrer.

by Avinash Lohana

Published on Jan 12, 2024   |  01:51 AM IST  |  1.5K
Pic Credit: Tips Films / YouTube

Merry Christmas Review: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi film is a delectable watch (Pic Credit: Tips Films / YouTube)

Name: Merry Christmas

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Cast: Katrina Kaif,Vijay Sethupathi

Rating: 3.5

Where to watch: Theatre

What happens when Alfred Hitchcock meets Yash Chopra? Well, a thriller love story - Merry Christmas

Plot

Set in Bombay (now Mumbai), Albert (Vijay Sethupathi) returns to the Maximum City on a Christmas Eve. While attempting to kill his loneliness in a restaurant, he meets Maria (Katrina Kaif), who was abandoned by her date because she brought her daughter along. This is soon followed by a movie outing (probably watching ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’), after which Maria befriends Albert and invites her over to her place. One thing leads to another, and these strangers are trapped in a thrilling night of adventure, riks, and desire. Maybe that’s why in the film, and even in the trailer, director Sriram Raghavan highlights on screen - ‘Check your belongings before leaving cinema.’ Maybe, that was for Albert. Based on Frédéric Dard’s Le Monte-charge, watch Merry Christmas to know why I say that…

What’s Hot?

In the last few years, I have felt the importance of music has experienced a descending order in cinema, and the significance of background music has been left even far behind. But not for Sriram Raghavan. In all his films, BGM has played an important character, not only for enhancing the impact of the narrative, but also for taking it forward, and the same reflects in Merry Christmas as well. The hero element according to me, and kudos to Daniel B. George for a memorable background score in this thriller love story, showcasing his musical versatility in riveting and in romantic sequences. 

Lights and the darkness have been beautifully used to express emotions and occasions, especially in the cinema hall sequence, and at Maria’s home where the light of the Christmas tree is switched on first, and is then followed by the overall lights of the living room, thus emphasizing on the mood and occasion around which the movie is set. 

Further lending an important technical support to the overall visuals of Merry Christmas is production designer Mayur Sharma and cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan (ISC), who have impeccably recreated and presented the yesteryear Mumbai, and its homes highlighting the milieu of the characters. My favorite sequence is Maria and Albert shaking a leg in her living room, with the teal coloured floral wallpapers beautifully combined with red curtains in the background, and Neelakandan’s wide shot, that does complete justice to the scene, actor’s performances, and the background that has its own story. 

Another important element for a film, set in a different time zone than today are the costumes, and Anaita Shroff Adajania and Sabina Haldar have done complete justice to that aspect. 

Goes without saying that all of this has been ably brought together by master storyteller Sriram Raghavan, and his team of writers Arjit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti and Anukriti Pandey. The smooth screenplay, combined with subtle yet humorous dialogues, Vijay’s matter-of-fact delivery of some really funny lines, Katrina’s mysterious play of her character, and Sriram’s direction, makes Merry Christmas a delectable watch. 

What’s Not?

There are two important elements of a film, where I felt Merry Christmas underplays itself - which is the interval block and the climax of the film. The interval came in too early with a rather lukewarm sequence preceding it, and the climax - well, it was just underwhelming - as a diehard Sriram Raghavan fan I was expecting a little more. I reiterate, the sequences aren’t bad, they probably just don’t satiate your expectations. I believe this is the only aspect that might not work in the favour of the film.

Performances

One of the hardest things to do as an actor, is to portray subtle emotions while retaining the mystery in extremely emotionally (happy and sad) charged sequences in a suspenseful film, and Katrina Kaif portrays that beautifully in Merry Christmas. Truly a delightful performance. 

Vijay Sethupathi is a gifted actor, and probably is the best example of controlled acting. He doesn’t go wrong even in one sequence, and lifts up so many by just saying his lines, or that’s what it seems like - effortless.

Tinnu Raaj Anand and Sanjay Kapoor have aced their parts, and so have Raghavan’s regulars in his movies - Vinay Pathak, Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar. 

Final Verdict

Sriram Raghavan’s Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi led Merry Christmas has thrill and love at almost the right places. It isn’t perfect, but then what is. Go watch the film.

I would have given the film three stars, but I am adding another half just for the electrifying background score.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Avinash Lohana

Avinash Lohana

Journalist

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for him. ‘Just between you & me’ is his favorite line, if you know, you know! A ...

Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

