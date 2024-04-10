Diljit Dosanjh gave Coachella passes to Imtiaz Ali’s daughter; Chamkila maker reveals her reaction

Imtiaz Ali is all set to spread magic on our screens with Chamkila. The film which features Parineeti Chopra as well is a biopic on the popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur. The actor recently made India proud with his performance at Coachella and amongst the ones who were present to witness him create history was Imtiaz’s daughter herself. In a recent interview, the director opened up about her reaction after the event.

Imtiaz Ali opens up about his daughter hyping Diljit Dosanjh after Coachella

Talking to Anubhav Singh Bassi in an interview for Netflix, Chamkila’s director, Imtiaz Ali was praising Diljit Dosanjh and his singing skills. At this time he turned towards the actor and recalled that Diljit had given Coachella passes to Tamasha director’s daughter.

Talking about her reaction after attending the event the director quipped, “parso ki baat hai jab usne kaha ki actually maine jitna bhi kaha hai na ki Diljit kitna acha tha ya kitna popular hua ya Coachella me kitna bada craze hua unka wo abhi bhi maine underplay kiya hai. (It was only day before yesterday that my daughter said ‘whatever I have said about Diljit being a great singer or being so popular or he had a big craze at Coachella I have underplayed it.) Aap samajh nahi sakte ho ki waha pe kya hua hai Coachella me with Diljit Dosanjh performing. (You cannot understand that what has happened in Coachella with Diljit Dosanjh performing.)”

Diljit Dosanjh's work front

Diljit Dosanjh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is a biopic of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur who were assassinated at a young age. Also starring Parineeti Chopra the film will release on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's comic caper Detective Sherdil. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ali shared that the film is currently in the final stage of post-production and will be released soon.

Diljit has also signed Boney Kapoor's much-awaited production No Entry 2. The Anees Bazmee directorial will have him in a double role along with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

