Diljit Dosanjh reflects on his historic Coachella performance: ‘I wasn't a deserving candidate’

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie Crew. Despite making a small cameo, the Lover singer garnered major eyeballs with his infectious performance. Diljit Dosanjh who ruled last year's headlines for performing at the Coachella festival has now called himself unworthy of it.

Diljit Dosanjh on his Coachella performance

In a candid conversation on The Ranveer Show, Diljit, who etched his name in history at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last year, made a brow-raising confession. Despite his groundbreaking appearance, Dosanjh believes he was not the ideal choice for the global platform. “Although I wasn't a deserving candidate. I feel so. It was God's will. I knew it (Coachella) was big and for the first time, someone from India was going to perform there. It was a huge deal,” Dosanjh said in Hindi.

Diljit Dosanjh admits his talent is limited

Dosanjh is now a global star both for his music and acting but he feels his talent is quite limited. On the podcast, Dosanjh confessed, “I feel like I'm not that great a musician, but I end up getting good opportunities. I haven't learnt acting from anywhere, yet I'm working with Imtiaz Ali. Imtiaz Ali signing Diljit Dosanjh isn't necessary. There are so many others whom he can hire.”

A look back at Coachella

At Coachella, Diljit Dosanjh's performance was a landmark moment, not just for him but for Indian representation on the global music stage. He took to the stage on the second day of the festival's first weekend, alongside international stars like BLACKPINK and Charli XCX. Flaunting traditional Punjabi attire, Dosanjh made an entry amid fireworks and roaring cheers from an international audience.

"Punjabis have now reached Coachella," Dosanjh had quoted on the global stage. The singer performed some of his chartbusters including G.O.A.T. and Patiala Peg, joined by a live band and bhangra dancers. Several celebs including Diplo were spotted grooving to Diljit’s beats.

On the work front, Diljit is currently gearing up for the release of his film Amar Singh Chamkila which will be followed by his performance in No Entry 2.