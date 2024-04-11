Diljit Dosanjh REVEALS it was Ed Sheeran’s idea to sing in Punjabi at Mumbai concert: ‘He had rehearsed for 3-4 days’

Ed Sheeran was in India last month as part of his much-anticipated Mathematics Tour. The singer made the Mumbai crowd dance to his tunes at his concert. But what made the people go gaga was the special performance of Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The two took over the stage and cooked up a storm that would stay forever in the minds of the attendees. The cherry on the cake was the international singer singing in Punjabi. Apparently, he was the one who suggested this idea and worked on his Punjabi speaking skills just a couple of days before their performance. Read on!

Diljit Dosanjh says Ed Sheeran rehearsed Punjabi for 3-4 days before the Mumbai concert

Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently gearing up for the release of his musical drama film Amar Singh Chamkila, was in a chat with Netflix India. During the conversation, he spoke about his epic performance with international singing sensation Ed Sheeran. During the interview, he revealed that it wasn’t his idea. According to him, Ed was very excited and he had rehearsed for two or three days.

The singer, actor and performer further added, “His band had made the song and sent it to us a week or 10 days in advance. Till the last minute, he felt that if he could not sing, I should carry on. I thought if he managed to sing in Punjabi, it would be the first time in his life that it would happen.”

Diljit and Ed were at a concert in Mumbai on March 16 where they performed a duet on the Punjabi singer’s song Lover. Talking about the crossover, Diljit added, “Nobody ever imagined Ed Sheeran would sing in Punjabi, so that was a big deal to me. On the stage too, I was just listening to him, I wanted him to sing more.”

He had also dropped the clip of Ed singing in Punjabi for the first time ever. The Udta Punjab actor captioned the video, “@teddysphotos 🇮🇳🇬🇧 Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time BURRAAAA. Chak deya Ge.”

Diljit’s Chamkila is the biopic of legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, it also stars Parineeti Chopra.

