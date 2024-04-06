When Ed Sheeran bragged about dining at Shah Rukh Khan's house, confessed to watching his movies on flights

Ed Sheeran treated his fans to a glimpse of his India trip through a video on his YouTube channel. The footage captured his fun-filled day out in Mumbai, accompanied by comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat, as well as cricketer Shubman Gill. In the midst of their conversation, Ed revealed his plan to meet Shah Rukh Khan later that day.

Ed Sheeran reveals he has watched Shah Rukh Khan's movies while on flights

In the video, Ed Sheeran was captured at a restaurant in Mumbai, sampling Indian delicacies alongside Tanmay Bhat and Shubman Gill. He casually mentioned, “I am going to see Shah Rukh Khan tonight for dinner.” Tanmay's eyes widened in amazement upon hearing this, prompting him to inquire if the singer-songwriter is friends with SRK.

Ed then shared that he had briefly met Shah Rukh once before and admitted to having watched quite a few of his films. He added, “When I am traveling a lot, there's always a Bollywood section on flights. So yeah, I've seen quite a few.” Tanmay chimed in, stating, "Shah Rukh Khan is the G.O.A.T."

Take a look:

During their conversation, Shubman, who previously played for King Khan's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, humorously requested Ed to inquire from the actor why they did not retain him.

Ed Sheeran visited Shah Rukh Khan's home

Ed had previously shared a video on his Instagram featuring himself and the Pathaan actor. The clip showed them recreating the actor's iconic pose. Ed captioned the post, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together…." Check out:

And that's not all. Ed also had the opportunity to share the stage with Diljit Dosanjh during his concert in Mumbai. It marked his first time singing in Punjabi. Sharing a video of the moment, Ed captioned it, "Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come!"

Ed visited India to conclude the last leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16.

