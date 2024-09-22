Diljit Dosanjh surprises fans by adding another show of Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 in Delhi; will perform in Jaipur and Mumbai too; details inside

After touring across continents, Diljit Dosanjh finally brought his ongoing Dil-Luminati tour to India. But looking at his fandom and the excitement of his fans live, all the shows that were announced across the country got sold out within minutes. Heartbroken fans consistently took to social media, asking the actor-singer to add more shows to his tour. Well, the artist has finally heard all the pleas of his admirers and added another show for Delhi. He is also coming to Jaipur and Mumbai.

After looking at the disappointment of his ardent fans who weren’t able to book their tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour concert in India, the acclaimed singer added a second day for his fans in Delhi. Moreover, he will also be performing live in Jaipur and Mumbai, unlike earlier. Taking to his social media, the Amar Singh Chamkila actor announced, “SURPRISE 🇮🇳 DELHI DAY 2 Stadium- JAIPUR & MUMBAI. New Shows Added Tickets Info Coming SOON. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24.”

For the uninformed, Diljit Dosanjh’s India tour will kickstart from October 26 in New Delhi, followed by Hyderabad on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 17, Lucknow on November 22, Pune on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14 and finally, in Guwahati on December 29. On September 10, the pre-sales tickets for his 10-city tour were opened. The artist was able to script history after more than 1 lakh tickets for the concert were sold out in a matter of 15 minutes.

Two days later, the general tickets were opened for the public on a popular food delivery app. And as expected, they also got sold out within minutes of being released. This is why, scores of Diljit fans were left empty-handed and heartbroken. Well, now is the time when people can redeem themselves by booking tickets for the extra shows that have been added. As customary, the Punjabi music sensation will be sharing more information about the extra shows on his social media.

