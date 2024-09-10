Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati concert: 1 lakh pre-sales tickets sold within minutes in India; singer-actor says 'Going to make history together'

Singer, actor, and performer Diljit Dosanjh has been on a roll, traveling across the country and making his fans go gaga over his life performance. After going to places like France, the UK, Ireland, Germany, and the Netherlands, the singing sensation is finally bringing his Dil-Luminati tour to India. The pre-sales tickets were opened on September 10, and just like any other thing, he again scripted history after more than 1 lakh tickets for the concert were sold in a matter of 15 minutes.

His excited Indian fans were on the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting for the clock to strike 12 so they could buy tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert, Dil-Luminati, in India. Within minutes, more than 1 lakh people were able to book their slot at the pre-sales for their respective venues. Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor-singer shared this news with the world by dropping an eye-catching creative.

In a statement, Diljit Dosanjh said that bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. The Indian Express quoted him saying, “After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I’ve felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there’s something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We’re going to make history together – I can promise you a night you’ll never forget!”

For those living under a rock, Diljit’s Dil-Luminati tour to India for 2024 starts on October 26 in New Delhi, followed by Hyderabad on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 17, Lucknow on November 22, Pune on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14 and finally, in Guwahati on December 29. His 10-city tour will be held over two months.

Well, if you couldn’t buy the tickets to Diljit’s concern during the pre-sales, fret not—you have one more try left. The general ticket sales will commence on Thursday at 1 p.m. on a popular food delivery app. The tickets start from Rs 1499 for the Silver Area and can go up to Rs 12999 for the fan pit.

