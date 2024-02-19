DON 3: Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani to make special announcement on February 20; makers tease fans

The Don franchise, created by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment never fails to entertain action movie enthusiasts worldwide. It has captivated millions and has left an indelible mark in the hearts of its devoted fans. Now, with excitement building up, fans can't wait for the next installment of this iconic saga and to take the enthusiasm a notch higher, the makers of Don 3 are gearing up to unveil a momentous development that will leave everyone incredibly thrilled.

Don 3 makers to make a big announcement on Feb 20

Amidst the sky-high anticipation around the film, the makers also announced the dynamic Ranveer Singh as the new Don, who’s all set to infuse his unmatched energy and charisma into the role. Apart from that, Don 3 also sets the stage for a triumphant return of the visionary and skilled Farhan Akhtar to the director’s chair after 12 years!

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the masters of their craft, are known for bringing out unforgettable stories with passion and precision in every film and show they’ve made, the Don franchise is yet another example of the same. Since the inception of the film, Don 3 has excited millions of fans and promises to be a thrilling continuation of the franchise, blending heart-pounding action with gripping storytelling. Stay tuned for the exclusive revelation from Don 3 - because this news is something you definitely don’t want to miss.

About Excel Entertainment

Excel Entertainment's oeuvre comprises a string of box-office hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Talaash, Fukrey & Toofaan. Alongside these blockbusters, Excel has also launched avant-garde ventures like Gully Boy, India’s first hip-hop film and the official entry to the Academy Awards in 2019 and Inside Edge, India’s first original series on Amazon Prime Video that was nominated for the coveted

International Emmy Awards under the Best Drama category in 2018. In addition to commercially successful cinema, Excel has consistently garnered critical acclaim, Rock On being one such accomplishment that won the production house its second National Award in 2008. In 2023, Excel Entertainment's Dahaad was premiered at the Berlinale Film Festival and brought home many awards including Asian Academy Creative Award for Best Actor.

