Ed Sheeran gets kiss from Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi parties with singer at Farah Khan's bash; Inside PICS will give you FOMO

BTown has been dancing to Ed Sheeran's tunes ever since he arrived in Mumbai. Recently Shah Rukh Khan hosted the singer in Mannat and we saw some lovely pictures of the Khan family posing with the singer. Last night Farah Khan hosted a grand bash for the Photograph singer at a popular restaurant in Mumbai and we loved to see the pictures and videos from the party. Scroll down to check out some lovely inside pictures from the bash.

BTown actors party with Ed Sheeran

Taking to her Instagram handles Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi and others have shared a lot of inside pictures and videos. Farah shared a couple of pictures, and the first snap can see Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and Farah herself planting a kiss on Ed Sheeran’s cheeks. In the next story, Farah poses with Huma Qureshi.

Huma also shared a couple of pictures from the party and one of them is with Ed. The other snap has a number of people including Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Diana Penty, Farah, Siddharth, and others.



Farah Khan shares pictures of her triplets with Ed Sheeran

Farah also shared a heartwarming post wherein we can see the then and now of Ed Sheeran and her kids. In the first picture, we can see her grown-up triplets posing with the singer while the other picture has her kids from Ed’s last visit to India. She shared his sweet gesture from last time when he came to the kids' bedroom and posed with them.



Farhan Akhtar shares picture with Ed Sheeran

Farhan Akhtar too took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him posing with Ed Sheeran and were all smiles. The actor captioned the picture as, “Pleasure meeting you Ed.”

Ed Sheeran loved Gangs of Wasseypur

Huma Qureshi shared a couple of pictures from last night's party with Ed Sheeran. What caught our attention was her caption with those pictures. She mentioned that Ed told her he loved Gangs Of Wasseypur.