Huma Qureshi calls herself 'big defender of Bollywood'; says, 'There is politics in every field'

Huma Qureshi is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actresses in the entertainment industry. She is not only fearless and straightforward in reels but also in real life. Her bold and intellectual characters in films captivate the hearts of fans. Huma who made her film debut with a supporting role in Gangs Of Wasseypur, has come a long way in her career. In a recent interview, the actress called herself a defender of Bollywood as she spoke about her journey in the industry.

Huma Qureshi says she is 'defender' of Bollywood

During a recent interview with India Today, Huma Qureshi was asked if there is internal politics in the film industry and if she faced any discrimination. The actress defended it, saying it is a universal problem and Bollywood should not be targeted.

Calling herself a "big defender of Bollywood," Huma shared, "Every industry has a flip side, there is politics in every field. There's favoritism or lack of opportunities in every sector. If we sit and do an expose on every industry, it would be like opening a can of worms. Wherever there is mankind, there would be complications. We cannot expect a utopian world where everything is perfect and one gets equal opportunities."

Huma Qureshi on facing different kinds of struggles

The actress further added that she gets many opportunities but misses a lot more. She said that she faced different kinds of struggles.

"Koi bhi jahan mukkamal nahi hota hai (no world is perfect). I have been in Mumbai for more than 12 years, and I have had my own share of struggles. I would be refused to even be auditioned, had no money, and borrowed from friends. But all of it is normal for anyone starting. But at the end of the day, this industry has given me so much. I would forever be grateful," Huma shared.

Huma Qureshi will be next seen in Maharani Season 3. Also starring Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sohum Shah, among others, it will be released on March 8 on SonyLIV.

