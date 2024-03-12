Farah Khan roasts Karan Johar in new 'Karah' reel; leaves fans in splits as she calls him 'delusional'

In the latest escapade, pals Karan Johar and Farah Khan have pulled off another epic roast session. The dynamic duo didn't hold back as they playfully critiqued each other's fashion sense, leaving everyone in splits. This time around, their banter reaches new heights of hilarity, ensuring that you won't be able to stifle your laughter. The side-splitting fashion critique from these BFFs will surely make you go ROFL!

Karan Johar and Farah Khan roast each other

Karan Johar and Farah Khan treated their Instagram followers to a hilarious video where they playfully roasted each other's fashion sense. The clip kicks off with a warm hug between the two, but things take a comedic turn as Karan teases Farah about her outfit, suggesting it resembles a maternity dress. Farah fires back, poking fun at Karan's sequin jacket by dubbing it "Maganlal's dress." The banter continues with Karan claiming Farah jealous of his good looks, prompting her to playfully dismiss it as "delusion, delusion." The video showcases their fun-filled friendship and leaves viewers in stitches. The duo captioned the video, "The #karah reel the world was waiting for! not really! Ka & Fa with videographer @manishmalhotra05."

Take a look:

Netizens react to Karan-Farah's roast video

Fans flooded the comments section with swift reactions. One fan expressed, "my favorite, you both keep laughing and smiling like this always." Another suggested, "Farah mam, why not team up for a movie? Perhaps a sequel to Shirid Farhan ki? That would be a blast!. The admiration continued with a comment reading, "You two are just great! Love your videos, and look at Karan's expressions, he's too cute! Farahji, you are my sweetheart, love you always. Stay blessed!". Others chimed in, saying, "you're always super" and "Love this! Always wait for the Karah reel, mind-blowing." Fans even proposed, "Coffee with Karan with both of you together would be more fun! ". The laughter continued with comments like "ROFL Epic as always #karah rocks! Delusion, delusion."

Karan Johar on the work front

Known as the Bollywood romance maestro, Karan Johar has etched his name in the industry with iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Amidst promoting his latest venture, Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, Johar has an impressive lineup. With Ae Watan Mere Watan featuring Sara Ali Khan and the recently announced Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Johar keeps the excitement alive.

His recent Instagram announcement unveils Love Storiyaan,' a six-part romantic web series akin to Modern Love. Conceptualized by Somen Mishra, the series unfolds heartwarming real-life love stories from across the nation, showcasing triumphs over adversities.

Farah Khan on the work front

Farah Khan, last directed Happy New Year with a star-studded cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and more, hasn't announced her next big project since its Diwali 2014 release. Making a cameo in the 2023 film Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, she keeps fans eagerly awaiting her directorial return.

In her role as a choreographer, she added her magic touch to the chartbuster Chaleya from 2023 Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Recently, she choreographed stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Badshah in the song Naina for the upcoming film Crew.

