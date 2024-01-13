Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan mourns stuntman Conrad Palmisano's demise; Katrina Kaif REACTS

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Ek Tha Tiger, starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, is one of the most popular films in the history of Indian cinema. The film was released in 2012. Apart from the fantastic acting skills, the film is filled with powerful action sequences and stunts. Conrad Palmisano is the stuntman who gave the cast fabulous actions in the movie. On January 10, Palmisano passed away, and today, January 13, Kabir Khan took to his social media to mourn the loss. Katrina Kaif also reacted to the post.

Katrina Kaif, Kabir Khan mourn Ek Tha Tiger's stuntman Conrad Palmisano's demise

Taking to his Instagram a while ago, director Kabir Khan made a post to express his grief as Ek Tha Tiger's stuntman and Hollywood action director Conrad Palmisano passed away.

Sharing a throwback picture from the film's set, Kabir wrote, "RIP my friend, Conrad Palmisano (red heart) Thank you for giving us that fabulous action in Ek Tha Tiger. I will miss you…" The picture features Kabir Kahn, Katrina Kaif, and the late Conrad Palmisano.

Reacting to the post, Katrina Kaif dropped a prayer emoji. Have a look:

About Ek Tha Tiger

Ek Tha Tiger is a 2012 Indian Hindi-language action thriller directed by Kabir Khan and co-written by Khan and Neelesh Misra. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, it is the first installment in the YRF Spy Universe. It stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth, Girish Karnad, and Gavie Chahal.

In the film, Tiger, a RAW agent, is dispatched to Dublin to keep an eye on an Indian scientist who is thought to be giving nuclear secrets to the ISI. He meets Zoya, the girl who looks after him, and develops feelings for her.

Ek Tha Tiger marks the third collaboration between Kabir Khan and Yash Raj Films after he directed Kabul Express (2006) and New York (2009), and the first collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Salman Khan.

Ek Tha Tiger is the first part of the Tiger franchise. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Tiger 3 (2023) are the other two.

