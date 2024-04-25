Salman Khan attends SLB’s Heeramandi screening in unique Dragon Ball Z pants; leaves fans in frenzy

It’s pretty hard to not notice Salman Khan arriving at any public gathering. The actor, who brings his swag to events, is often accompanied by multiple guards.

Recently, when he attended the special screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming TV series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, people couldn’t help but notice his quirky colorful pants.

Fans react to Salman Khan’s Dragon Ball Z pants at Heeramandi screening

People present at any event get to know that Salman Khan is about to arrive way before his vehicle enters the premises. Such is the influence and power of the superstar of the Indian film industry. The bhaijaan of Bollywood has millions of fans who love him so much that they end up replicating his walk, his hairstyles, and even his dressing sense.

Hence, when he was spotted wearing Dragon Ball Z printed pants at the Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar screening on April 24, it grabbed eyeballs. In the clip from the premiere, the Tiger 3 star can be seen arriving wearing a black shirt that he paired with funky and quirky-looking pants.

Check it out:

Soon after, the video of him arriving at the event went viral and his ardent fans started flooding the comments section with several comments. While some thought his fashion style was always unique, others opined his look was on fire. A user wrote, “Style icon with a golden heart. Love this guy,” while another penned, “Good looks good looks good looks.”

A third user commented, “What the hell?! How can someone look ULTRA uber cool at 58 ??!! OMG !! o my goddddddddddddddddd!.” There were many others who showered heart and fire emojis on the clip.

Take a look:

While Salman made heads turn at the show screening, he was joined by Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rekha, Ananya Panday and many other Bollywood biggies.

