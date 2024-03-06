Emraan Hashmi reveals his wife keeps ‘threatening’ him to leave for this aww-worthy reason

Emraan Hashmi is one of the most extremely talented actors in Bollywood. Over the years, he has treated audiences with a variety of roles. On the personal front, he is happily married to Parveen Shahani, and the couple is also a proud parent to a son. Though the actor chooses to keep his personal life extremely low-key, on various occasions, he keeps sharing mushy posts dedicated to his wife.

In a recent conversation, the actor went on to make a candid revelation as he revealed his wife is thinking of leaving him, and the reason will leave you in his awe.

Emraan Hashmi’s candid revelation about his wife ‘threatening’ to leave him

In a recent interview with Janice Sequeira, Emraan Hashmi talked extensively about his diet and revealed that he follows a strict diet regime. He also revealed that he has been eating the same meal every day for the past couple of years. The actor divulged that his diet consists of chicken keema, salad, and sweet potatoes.

He admits it is boring, and in a sincere moment of candidness, he stated that his wife is planning to leave him because he eats differently from his family to maintain a specific physique along with his daily exercise routine.

“My wife is thinking of leaving me. She keeps threatening me but has not done it yet. She is not eating that; she is just bored of me eating the same thing over and over, and I’ve been following this particular diet for two years. The salad has avocado, Brussels sprouts, lettuce, and rocket leaves. Then I have keema and sweet potatoes. This is both lunch and dinner,” he said.

Emraan Hashmi's professional front

On the professional front, Emraan Hashmi is currently looking forward to the release of his forthcoming web show, Showtime. The much-buzzed show boasts of stellar powerhouses of talent including Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Badshah, Vijay Raaz, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, Lara Chandani and others.

It is backed by Dharmatic, which is the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Along with him, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Mihir Desai are serving as the executive producers of the show.

Showtime will be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar starting March 8.

