New bride Rakul Preet Singh set to start shooting for Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De 2; details revealed

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani entered the marital bliss last month on February 21. The couple tied the nuptial knot in the picturesque setting of Goa in the presence of their close friends and family members. Now days after their wedding, the couple is reportedly planning to jump back into their professional fronts by starting the shoot for the highly-anticipated sequel to the romantic-comedy De De Pyaar De, which was released in 2019, and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul in the lead roles.

Rakul Preet Singh to begin shooting for De De Pyaar De 2

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, days after getting married have decided to put their plans of going to honeymoon on hold and bounce back into their professional obligations. A source mentioned in the report claims that the couple will start shooting from mid-May.

"The couple, Rakul and Jackky, have decided to put their honeymoon plans on hold and dive back into their work commitments. Rakul has already begun preparations for her upcoming film and will commence shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 from mid-May alongside Ajay Devgn," the source was quoted as saying.

With De De Pyaar De 2, Rakul will reunite with her co-stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu who had featured in the first outing. Directed by Akiv Ali and jointly written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, the film was a critical and commercial success at the box office which had managed to impress the audiences.

Exclusive deets around De De Pyaar De 2

It is worth mentioning that Pinkvilla was the first one to inform you that Ajay Devgn and the team are all set to start shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 by May end/Early June.

“Ajay Devgn is presently busy shooting for Singham Again and Raid 2. Singham Again will be wrapped up by the end of May, whereas Raid 2 too will be completed in a similar period, notwithstanding some patchwork for the Rajkumar Gupta film in the following months. It’s by the end of May / early June, that Ajay Devgn switches from action and drama to comedy with De De Pyaar De 2,” a source close to the development had shared with us.

In addition to this, the source also shared with us that the world of De De Pyaar 2 will be a romantic comedy set in the urban background. The source also revealed that Ajay had enjoyed working with Luv Ranjan and his team on the first part. “He loves this genre and is looking forward to starting the sequel with a fresh approach, “ the source had further added.

While the first part was helmed by Akiv Ali, the sequel will mark the directorial debut of Anshul Sharma. The story is written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, and according to the source the level of humor in this one will be notch higher.

The first part of De De Pyaar De revolved around Ashish’s (Ajay Devgn) side of the family to accept his relationship with 26-year-old Ayesha Khurana (Rakul Preet Singh) whereas the sequel is about the reaction of Ayesha’s family to the relationship with a 50-year-old.

After dating for several years, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani finally sealed the deal as they got married on February 21 in a lavish destination wedding in Goa. The grand occasion was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, David Dhawan and his family, Ritiesh Deshmukh with family among others.

