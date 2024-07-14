Emraan Hashmi reveals how he retaliated after Ameesha Patel refused to work with him: ‘Used to stare at her on sets’

Emraan Hashmi is currently basking under the success of his series Showtime. The show focuses on the lives of celebrities and the nitty-gritty of the showbiz world. Meanwhile, Hashmi has been captivating audiences since his acting debut in the 2003 film Footpath.

However, his journey was originally set to begin with Mahesh Bhatt’s Yeh Zindagi Ka Safar, alongside Ameesha Patel. He was replaced after Ameesha expressed concerns to Bhatt that Emraan was "too raw" for the lead role.

When Emraan Hashmi expressed his anger towards Ameesha Patel

In an interview with The Lallantop, Emraan recounted that his first film was supposed to be Yeh Zindagi Ka Safar with Govinda in the lead. The Jannat actor revealed that he was undergoing an acting course with Roshan Taneja at the time.

The Murder actor shared that after a month, Bhatt sahab informed him that Govinda had dropped out due to date issues. Bhatt sahab then asked Roshan Taneja if Emraan was ready to shoot, and Taneja confirmed he was. Despite his nervousness, as he was mentally preparing for another film starting six months later, Bhatt sahab insisted he take the plunge immediately.

However, Ameesha felt he was too inexperienced. Reflecting on Ameesha's doubts about his ability, Emraan mentioned that she believed he couldn’t handle the role. Since she had just delivered a successful film like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, she wanted a more seasoned actor. In hindsight, Emraan understood her perspective.

The Raaz 3 actor revealed that he responded to Ameesha's skepticism by showing up on set unnecessarily out of frustration. "I used to visit the set and observe her work. I even stared at her," he admitted. "I insisted to Bhatt sahab to give me a chance. It wasn’t that I lacked acting ability; Ameesha simply doubted me."

Emraan clarified that he wasn't an assistant on the film but visited daily to stay involved in filmmaking. Eventually, he signed his first film with Vishesh Films, Footpath.

Emraan Hashmi reacts to his 'serial kisser' tag

During a new podcast on journalist Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel, Hashmi discussed being typecast as a serial kisser in Hindi films. He mentioned that many artists develop a specific image that becomes their trademark and doesn't leave them.

Hashmi referred to Shah Rukh Khan, noting that despite his illustrious career, he is mostly identified with his signature arms-opening pose. Hashmi called it a compliment for Shah Rukh, and added that Salman Khan is known for removing his T-shirt in films, while Anil Kapoor has his 'Jhakaas' dialogue as their trademark elements.

