Ever wondered why Sushmita Sen and her daughters use the number 47 in their IG username? No, it’s not the actress’ age

There’s surely a reason why Sushmita Sen has been hailed as one of the finest beauties with a brain personality India has. Everything she does or says has a solid reason and that’s one of the key traits she used while deciding to use the number 47 repeatedly everywhere. She and her daughters Renee and Alisah also have it in their Instagram username, with reportedly Sen’s car number also having 47 in it.

During one of her Instagram Lives in 2022, the Taali actress revealed that more than a decade ago she started to see the number 47 for the first time and literally everywhere. “I would see it on the number of pages, at the traffic lights, would meet someone who was 47 years old. So I started to research this number and I came to the conclusion that 47 is also a number of the 72 names of god in Kabbalah,” Sushmita Sen said.

Sen revealed that it stood for a name that translates to ‘I am,’ and from there she started to realize and understand that she had to be more present and was destined to be someone who just didn’t do things that were good for her but for a larger consciousness. “That would all stem from something powerful as the state of being present, a state of knowing, and an identity that is not like I will, I was or I did; it is rather now. So the strength of that identity,” Sen said, adding that number speaks to her.

If you have noticed, then the former Miss Universe also has a tattoo on her wrist that says, ‘I am’ and her Instagram bio also features the number. In the same IG live, she also admitted that she hopes to buy a house on the 47th floor whenever she does.

On the personal front, the 48-year-old adopted her eldest daughter Renee in 2000, followed by bringing her little munchkin Alisah home in 2010. All of them live together along with Sushmita’s parents; however, Alisah recently joined a Swiss boarding school for her higher studies. On the work front, the No Problem actress was last seen in the final season of the web show Aarya.

