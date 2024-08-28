Sushmita Sen drops a series of UNSEEN pics on ‘shona’ daughter Alisah’s 15th birthday and it’s too precious to be missed: ‘God’s greatest gift’

Sushmita Sen’s youngest daughter Alisah has turned 15 and the actress is over the moon. The former Miss Universe adopted her little one in 2000 and feels that she is the ‘greatest gift’ god could have ever given her. In a carousel shared on her Instagram, Sushmita dropped some unseen pictures of and with Alisah starting from her infant ones to the all-grown-up clicks. We bet it’s too precious to miss.

The first two snippets were seemingly from Alisah’s newborn phase followed by a toddler learning to eat on her own. The carousel further had pictures of grown-up Alisah on a vacation with her sister Renee and her mom. Sushmita Sen captioned her wholesome post, “#foreverinlove Happyyyyy 15th Birthday Shona @alisahsen47 Here’s to you…God’s greatest gift & the love of my life!!”

Check out the heartwarming post here:-

For the unversed, Alisah is currently studying in a Swiss Boarding School. Interestingly, Sushmita never got married and is raising both her adopted daughters singlehandedly. Last year while speaking to ETimes, she busted the misconception about single mothers. Sen shared, “There is an imbalance if they grow up without a father. Fathers are important, but like everything else in life, you don’t miss what you never had. So, the concept is different.”

In one such another interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sushmita Sen was asked whether her daughters miss a father figure to which she was quick to say ‘no’. She re-asserted that people can only miss what they once had and the babies never had a father.

Sen added, “Now when I suggest to them that I should get married, they will be like, ‘What? For what? I don’t want a father’. But I may want a husband, it may have nothing to do with you! So we joke about that a lot.” Sushmita says that at times when they need a father figure in their life, Renee and Alisah have Sushmita’s dad and their grandfather. “That is everything for them.”

The 48-year-old adopted her eldest daughter Renee in 2000. On the work front, Sushmita has been on a hiatus from the big screen since she last appeared in 2010’s film No Problem. However, she has successfully ventured into the OTT space thereafter and starred in several projects including Aarya and Taali.

