Sushmita Sen reveals she’s been single for 3 years amid getting papped with Rohman Shawl: ‘I have no man in my life’

Love it like there’s no Sunday and when you don’t, be like Sushmita Sen. The woman who lived, loved, and embraced almost all shades of life in equal proportions is now busy staying out of societal prejudices. The actress never got married but her lovers often made it to headlines, thanks to social media.

Sen, most recently, stepped out for an award show with Rohman Shawl whom she considers her ex. While the duo looked happy around each other, the musician was also seen being protective of Sushmita on her way out and in. However, in a recent appearance on Rhea Chakraborty's show Chapter 2, Sushmita has once again clarified that she 'doesn’t have a man' in her life.

What is Sushmita Sen’s relationship status?

Not only did the Biwi No. 1 star say she’s single, but Sushmita Sen also confirmed she’s not available to date. She said, "As we sit here today, I have no man in my life. I have been single for a while now. Three years, to be precise. I am not even interested in anyone at the moment."

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic mutually part ways after 4 years of being together; ex-couple to co-parent son Agastya

According to her, it feels ‘lovely’ to be on a break from relationships, and that the longest time she was with someone was close to five years.

Advertisement

Sushmita Sen walks away from toxicity in a jiffy

The host then asked Sushmita’s opinions on heartbreak to which she said there’s nothing like that at the age which she is in. She goes all out and invests love, care, and energy in a relationship because everyone is involved. Sen added, “I am hugely protected. If anything becomes toxic in that environment, I walk away faster than you can take my name and I don't miss it.”

For the unversed, Sushmita dated Rohman Shawl for a few years before giving it a closure in 2021. While announcing their separation, Sen shared a heartwarming picture of them and wrote alongside, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!” The duo however continued to make public appearances together ever since.

Sen was last seen in Disney+Hotstar’s Aarya: Antim Vaar.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen looks back at ‘longest 45 minutes’ of life; recalls thinking her ‘story was over’ after suffering heart attack