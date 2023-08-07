EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan on playing mentally challenged Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya: 'I'd experienced bullying...'

The film Koi MIl Gaya proved to be a turning point in actor Hrithik Roshan’s career. The movie gave him both critical acclaim and commercial success after he was coming from three consecutive box office failures. Koi Mil Gaya became one of the most popular films in Bollywood and gave Hrithik several accolades for his performance as a developmentally impaired character, Rohit Mehra. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik has revealed how he was able to portray the character so effectively.

Hrithik Roshan’s approach to playing mentally impaired Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya

The director and lead actor of Koi Mil Gaya sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla to celebrate 20 years of the release of the film. On being asked about his approach to the character, Hrithik responded that he had used a lot of his experiences in life. He said, “Academically speaking of course there was a DNA match and I took a lot of it from my life. I had experienced bullying when I was in school and I had a stutter. So, life had already given me the vulnerability that the character needed. This is something that I think is a great lesson in our life. Whatever we have either good or bad, it can all be used if you just keep your eyes open and wait, the time will come.”

Hrithik also talked about how he found his calling through the film. “This was a learning experience because when I came to the set, I found centering and honesty. The mask of a star and an actor would vanish. It’s just me being me and I learnt a lot from that. There are many kinds of actors, some who can be great mimics, some who can be entertainers. I found my calling through this film. I needed to be expressed and the script was everything,” he said.

Hrithik Roshan on the script of Koi Mil Gaya

The actor also recalled his reaction when he read the script for the first time. He said, “It took me some 6 to 7 hours to read the script because after every 2-3 pages, I used to sit and cry, don’t know for what, but I felt a lot for the film. Then I called up my dad and said ‘papa the script is mind blowing, it’s fantastic, I cried throughout the script.’”

Talking about how he prepared for the first day of shoot, Hrithik mentioned, “Then came the craft and for that I was very nervous. I thought papa should see what I am doing with everything like my hair and my clothes. But he didn’t see anything until I landed on the first day of the shoot. It was a strange kind of faith that he had in me and I thought that I should just follow my instinct and that’s what I did.”

Hrithik funnily added, “My process for every character is to start with the hair. Once I get that right, then I start doing other things. So once I got the hair right for Rohit then I was set.”

Koi Mil Gaya starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta has been re-released in cinemas on the occasion of its 20th anniversary.