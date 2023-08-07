EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan recall people saying Koi Mil Gaya won't work: 'They had a problem...'

Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Koi… Mil Gaya will celebrate 20 years of release on August 8. Directed by the iconic filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, the film received both critical and commercial success back then. The movie is considered to be a cult classic that the viewers enjoy even today. However, prior to its release in 2003, there was chatter among the trade that the film would not work and is made only for children. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan reflected on this and also revealed that the reason behind such talk was attributed to Hrithik’s mentally challenged character in the film.

Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan reveal why people thought Koi Mil Gaya would not work

The father-son duo sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla to talk about their blockbuster film and share some anecdotes from the sets. When asked about the remarks made regarding the target audience of the film being only children, Rakesh ji said that their main problem was Hrithik playing a mentally impaired character. “That came later. Most of them were saying that after introducing Hrithik in the way that Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai did, now you are making him play a mentally challenged character. They didn’t have a problem with the concept of an alien, they had a problem that a film like that was being made with Hrithik,” he said.

Hrithik recalled the same and said, “I remember everyone saying that Hrithik is an action hero, his 3 films have flopped consecutively and now you want to make him a mentally challenged guy. It will be over, his life will be over, that’ll be the last nail in the coffin of his professional life.”

Rakesh Roshan on being scared that Koi Mil Gaya would not be a success

The director added that he was not afraid because of such chatter because he knew that the film would be successful after seeing Hrithik act the way he did. Rakesh ji said, “I did not get scared because when I used to watch Hrithik during shooting, I felt that the film would surely work because of the way he was portraying that role. If I would have felt doubtful then, I would have shelved the film. But the very first day, the very first shot when Hrithik came, I got the inner feeling that we are making a very successful film.”

To celebrate the 20 years of Koi… Mil Gaya, the makers have re-released the film in cinemas across the country.

ALSO READ: Saba Azad shares happy photos with beau Hrithik Roshan from Argentinian holiday; reveals his cute nickname