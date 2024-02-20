EXCLUSIVE: King reveals he listens to THESE 2 songs as his pre-show ritual; 'It gives me good vibes'

King, the accomplished Indian rapper, stands as a vibrant force in the music realm, recognized for his unique style and captivating lyrical prowess. His ability to seamlessly fuse traditional Indian tones with modern beats has garnered widespread admiration. Known for the track Maan Meri Jaan, he has etched a distinctive place in the dynamic hip-hop scene, establishing himself as a noteworthy figure in India's thriving music industry, constantly evolving and contributing to the country's diverse musical landscape.

King is all set to take the stage at Vh1 Supersonic 2024, a renowned Indian music festival celebrated for its diverse array of international and local talents spanning different genres. Recognized for its lively ambiance, the event entices music lovers with live shows, art displays, and immersive encounters.

King talks about his pre-show ritual

In an interview with Pinkvilla, King was questioned about any pre-show rituals, to which the singer and rapper responded, "There is no specific ritual; I simply sleep and wake up. However, I do have two songs that I listen to for motivation and it gives me good vibes before any show – 'Rockstar' by Nickelback and 'Rockstar' by Post Malone."

About King

Arpan Kumar Chandel, renowned as King Rocco after gaining fame on the 2019 MTV Hustle show, is a prominent Indian rapper and singer. He used to stream through YouTube to share and exhibit talent, though he achieved subsequent success. Embarking on his musical journey early in life, King Rocco, whose real name is Arpan Kumar Chandel, has emerged as a notable artist, leaving an indelible mark on the Indian music scene.

King’s famous songs

King's unwavering passion for retro elements and profound love for Bollywood tunes has birthed a viral love ballad! Maan Meri Jaan is the quintessential romantic melody paying homage to the 90s, embodying enduring love that withstands time's trials.

Released in 2020, Tu Aake Dekhle is a hip-hop track with an infectious melody and a compelling message. The lyrics express the singer's longing for their beloved, emphasizing the determination to win their heart, ultimately capturing global admiration.

April 2022 saw the release of Ilzaam, a song featuring Arjun Kanungo and serving as the debut single from King's album, "Industry." This composition delves into existential themes, prompting listeners to reflect on their place in the world, the intricate ties between humanity and nature, and the spiritual dimensions shaping our existence. It constructs a lyrical narrative pondering life's transient nature, fostering introspection and a deeper understanding of the intricate facets of the human experience.

