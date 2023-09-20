EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal shares thoughts on missing National Award for Sardar Udham; 'When you get to...'

Shoojir Sircar's film Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role has won National Awards in five different categories, including Best Hindi Film, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Designer, Best Production Design, and Best Audiography: Re-Recording (Final Mixing). However, the actor who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Great Indian Family, didn't quite clinch the Best Actor award for the film. Recently, Vicky Kaushal has opened up on how he felt about the same.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal, who played the lead role of Sardar Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar's historical drama Sardar Udham, was asked if he felt disappointed for not winning the National Award for Best Actor for the film. He said, “No. Very honestly, like I swear on anybody, very honestly and I’ll tell you why, because firstly, it’s very sweet of you know that for you to say that but, secondly, being a Punjabi, you know genuinely it’s a big deal for me to get that film and do that role, because we have heard these stories you know, of Sardar Udham Singh Ji since childhood and I used to always wonder why people don’t know about this and why is it only popular and we are only told like in Punjab you know, the world should know about it. For then to eventually get that role, to get the opportunity to live that part, to be directed by a director you’ve been really craving to work with, it was all just like a big already like a blessing to me ki yaar ye mujhe mauka mil raha hai (wow, I'm getting an opportunity). Then when you get to do that people resonate with the film, they appreciate your work, it’s already like gone like, you know, everything mera wo ek hota hai na, ghada bhar gaya tha, ki ye bohut mil gaya mujhe iss film ke liye (the vessel of luck was full and I got a lot of it for this film) and I’m just very very happy that it turned out however it turned out.

He further added, “I’m very happy the film got five National Awards and everything, but, its all see, the thing is the rest of it, it always is a bonus you know, but your validation or your stimulation is not based on that. It always feels great, but it’s never like something that pulls you down.” WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

Work Front

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in The Great Indian Family, opposite Manushi Chillar and the recently released trailer received a positive response from the audience. The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 22nd.

