EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif 'found him cute' in The Great Indian Family trailer; 'She's looking...'

Vicky Kaushal is beaming with joy and riding high on his professional career. While his last film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring Sara Ali Khan was a box office, the National Award-winning actor is now looking forward to the release of his next, The Great Indian Family. The trailer of the film and songs are already being lauded by the audience, leaving fans all the more excited for the film. Speaking of Vicky’s personal life, the actor is happily married to actress, Katrina Kaif. The two are one of the most popular and adored couples in the tinsel town. In an exclusive interview with us, the actor shared his wife's reaction to the trailer of The Great Indian Family.

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif’s reaction to The Great Indian Family trailer

Vicky Kaushal, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, discussed his upcoming family entertainer, The Great Indian Family. In the interview, he was asked about his gorgeous wife, Katrina Kaif’s reaction to the trailer.

In response to this, the actor shared, “She liked it. She found me cute. She prefers me with a beard though but she found me cute. She found the trailer very endearing and she is looking forward to watch the film.”

Vicky Kaushal on post marriage adjustments with Katrina Kaif

In addition to this, despite coming from different backgrounds, Vicky was asked if he and his wife had to make any post-marriage adjustments. The actor rather called it ‘seamless’.

Kaushal divulged, “No, I don’t think it was difficult or challenging. It was quite seamless and she’s been meeting my family even before we got married. So, there was not like a shift like a really radical shift but it happened quite seamlessly in that sense.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

One of the most popular couples in B-town, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had an extremely private relationship. The two made it official only after tying the nuptial knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 9, 2021, in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Ever since then, the couple can often be seen treating the fans with their mushy and super cute posts shared as PDA on their social media handles.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Vicky Kaushal is set for the release of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s next family entertainer, The Great Indian Family co-starring Manushi Chhillar. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens this Friday, September 22.

Following the release, Vicky will take up Meghna Gulzar’s highly anticipated, Sam Bahadur based on the life of field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The next one in the pipeline is Dharma Productions’ Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam which will also star Triptii Dimri and Punjabi singer-actor, Ammy Virk. In addition to this, the Masaan actor will also feature in Shah Rukh Khan’s forthcoming, Dunki which will be released by the end of this year, in December.

