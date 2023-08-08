EXCLUSIVE: Will Jaadoo return in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4? Rakesh Roshan has a hilarious response

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Koi…Mil Gaya will clock 20 years of release on Tuesday, August 8. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the Hrithik Roshan, and Preity Zinta-starrer sci-fi drama was released in 2003. Even after 20 years, the movie still manages to mesmerize the audience with its magic. While junior Roshan’s impeccable performance as a man-child, Rohit Mehra is something that is permanently etched in the hearts and minds of the audiences, his alien friend Jaadoo is another major highlight of the Rakesh Roshan directorial which is cherished by people of all ages even today. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Roshans were asked whether Jaadoo will be a part of Krrish 4. Read on to find out what they said!

Will Jaadoo be back in Krrish 4?

To mark the glorious 20 years milestone of the movie, PVR-Inox re-released Koi…Mil Gaya on August 4 across 30 cities. A day before the 20th anniversary of their blockbuster film, Rakesh Roshan and his actor-son Hrithik Roshan sat down with Pinkivilla for an exclusive and candid conversation. The father-son duo was joined by popular trade analyst Komal Nahta. They all were at their candid best and answered a plethora of interesting questions.

Amidst the good news of Koi…Mil Gaya being re-released, the Hrithik Roshan fans, and especially the fans of his superhero franchise, Krrish, were delighted over the fact that Krrish 4 is finally being made. With Krish 4, being the fourth installment of Koi…Mil Gaya, many fans are speculating Jaadoo’s re-entry in the ‘Krrish-verse’.

On being asked will Jaadoo be back in Krrish 4, to which director Roshan hilariously replied, “I have emailed him (Jaadoo) and Im waiting for his reply.” After listening to his dad’s response to the question, the Fighter actor burst out in laughter and so did the trade analyst.

During the same interview, Rakesh Roshan was asked about the difference between Hrithik as an actor on the sets and as a son at home. In his response, Senior Roshan quickly replied, “As a son, he is very obedient and as an actor, he is very stubborn. For me, 95% percent of the shots are always okay, but he wants 110 percent. So that becomes very difficult. That stubbornness is always there in him.”

About Koi...Mil Gaya

Directed by Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, Koi…Mil Gaya was released in 2003. The movie also featured Rekha, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Rishi, and Hansika Motwani, among others in pivotal roles. Koi…Mil Gaya established the base for Roshan’s successful superhero franchise, Krrish and Krrish 3 which were released in 2006 and 2013, respectively.

ALSO READ: Rakesh Roshan reveals Krrish 4 is FINALLY happening but there's a twist