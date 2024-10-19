Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: John Abraham is the ‘hottest man’ in Bollywood, says Seema Sajdeh; Karan Johar warns her for a fight

In one of the episodes of the third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Karan Johar makes a dashing entry to stir up a storm between the seven women. In a new clip from the show, the filmmaker can be seen challenging Sohail Khan’s ex-Bollywood wife Seema Sajdeh in a fight when she opined that John Abraham is the hottest man working in the industry.

The third season of the reality TV show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives (renamed from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives) just dropped and it’s just as entertaining as the past two seasons. With the addition of Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with two other Delhites, it’s getting even more over-the-top. Recently, Netflix India dropped a small clip from the episode in which Karan Johar makes a special appearance. The filmmaker sits down with all the seven ladies of the TV series and asks them, "In the industry, working in the movies, the hottest man that you think?"

Responding to this, actress Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni) was quick to name Ranveer Singh. Speaking her mind, Bhavana Panday (mother of Ananya Panday) stated it’s Vijay Deverakonda for her. Then comes the turn of Sohail Khan’s ex-Bollywood wife, Seema Sajdeh who crowned John Abraham as the hottest man in B-town. Upon hearing her response, KJo took a pause and shook hands with her. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani maker also expressed, “Let me tell you, I might fight you for that.” Adding to their ‘woooos’ and ‘awwws’ Riddhima divulged, “Hello, there’s a third contender here too.”

The exciting and entertaining show also features Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), socialite Shalini Passi, and fashionista Kalyani Saha Chawla. It is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment Productions. The trailer also showcases the presence of Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, CTRL actress Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, young stars Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor, social media sensation Orry, Seema’s son Nirvan, popular TV producer Ekta Kapoor, senior actress Neetu Kapoor and many other B-town celebs.

The series is directed by Uttam Ramkrishna Domale and is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 Review: Dharmatic's scripted-reality guilty-pleasure show lacks sasse and spice but it has its moments