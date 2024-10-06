Jigra: Karan Johar REACTS to allegations of helping Alia Bhatt get Vasan Bala’s film: ‘I fold my hands and tell everyone…’

Recently, Jigra director Vasan Bala stated that Karan Johar sent an incomplete script of his film to Alia Bhatt without his permission, revealing that he was "not happy" about this action. This revelation resulted in a backlash against Johar and ignited conversations about nepotism and favoritism in Bollywood. Now, Karan has finally addressed the casting controversy surrounding Jigra and stated, "I fold my hands and tell everyone please hear and read entire interviews before making clickbait assumptions".

Taking to his Instagram handle, Johar penned, "Twitter became X and became my X a while ago… I broke up with the nauseous noise and muted the unwarranted angst … but social media is like the Lockness monster it’s gets to you even when you can’t see it.. so was flooded with Vasan Bala’s interview which he answered with pure innocence and so much love."

The filmmaker added, "The gore misinterpretation of his comment about me sending the script to Alia without his grammar checks made me laugh initially at the ludicrousness of it all but now is truly annoying me … Vasan continues to be one of my most talented and wonderful collaborators and if you see his interview and hear his tone you will totally get it! BUT NO … much ado about nothing is all over the place…"

"I fold my hands and tell everyone please hear and read entire interviews before making click bait assumptions. Loads of Love to all of you," he concluded.

In an interview with Tried & Refused Productions, Vasan mentioned that he had sent a rather rough email to Johar, describing it as a stream of consciousness where he simply jotted down his ideas. He recalled that a few hours later, Karan called him to say that he had already sent the email to Alia.

Vasan expressed his dissatisfaction, stating that he was unhappy with the decision and questioned why it had been sent in such an unrefined state, noting that he would have at least performed a spell check, corrected the grammar, and possibly improved the hero's entry.

Jigra starring Alia and Vedang Raina is all set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024.

