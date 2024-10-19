Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 Review: Dharmatic's scripted-reality guilty-pleasure show lacks sasse and spice but it has its moments

Plot:

The third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, also referred to as Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, focuses on the lives of the high society women of Mumbai and Delhi, who try to prove to each other that they are better than the other. The women make an effort to know about eachother, and also try to get along with one another. They go on a trip to Mauritius to melt the ice and understand eachother more intimately.

The Bollywood Wives constitute of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari. The fabulous wives from Delhi who grace the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives are Riddhima Kapoor, Kalyani Chawla and Shalini Passi.

Will the Bollywood Wives prove that they are superior than the ones leading a fabulous life in Delhi or will the high-society wives of Delhi show that they are the real deal? Are the wives of Mumbai and Delhi able to end on a classy note or it all ends sourly?

Watch the new season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives (Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives) to find that out.

What Works for Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3?

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 has a few very beautiful moments that are worth highlighting. It includes Karan Johar opening up about his anxiety and why he has to stand strong, Neelam Kothari conversing with Ektaa Kapoor about her daughter finding out about her divorce, Maheep Kapoor getting up, close and personal with her children, Seema Sajdeh discussing her life after divorce with son Nirvaan Khan and Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey taking pride in their daughter Ananya Panday's success, among a few other likeable moments. Although it is scripted-reality, it is always a pleasure to get an insider view of the inner circle of Bollywood, and sometimes chuckle listening to some of their first world problems. Orry entertains and Saif Ali Khan adds a lot of calmness towards the end of the season.

What Doesn't Work for Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3?

The entire conflict of the fabulous wives of Delhi and Mumbai is very superficial. It looks too fake and forced and that can really turn you off if you are looking for some genuine sasse, spunk and spice. The makers lack the vision to make a compelling scripted-reality show. The entire concept of high society women of Mumbai and Delhi fighting it out to prove their superiority seemed fascinating from the outset but the execution was just not up to the mark. It didn't take time for the focus of the conflict between the women of the two cities to shift to the Bollywood wives just sorting their sh*t out. Not that the personal arc was not required, but when you promote it as a contest between the women of the two cities, that should remain the core conflict too.

Watch the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 Trailer:

Performances in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3

Among the Bollywood Wives, Neelam Kothari was a lot of fun. Bhavana Pandey added simplicity to the show. Seema Sajdeh showed her vulnerability, beautifully. Maheep Kapoor came off as fake and rash for better part of the season but she too showed her vulnerability when it mattered.

From the Delhi wives, Shalini Passi was the highlight, though it often felt like she was trying to make it all about her. Riddhima Kapoor and Kalyani Chawla were alright, but there was nothing really striking and exciting about them.

All the Bollywood husbands were endearing, be it Chunky Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor or Samir Soni.

Talking about the guests, Karan Johar was fun and raunchy. Orry being Orry, did what he does best. Gauri Khan looked graceful and Saif Ali Khan brought calmness and positivity.

Final Verdict of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 has a few heartening moments but it just doesn't have the spunk, wit and sasse to classify as an enjoyable scripted-reality, guilty-pleasure show.

You can now watch season 3 of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3) on Netflix now

