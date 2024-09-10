Has Sohail Khan found love again after divorce from Seema Sajdeh? Actor has THIS to say after being spotted with mystery girl

Over the last two days, murmurs about Sohail Khan finding love have flooded the internet after he was spotted stepping out for dinner with a mystery girl. The lady was tagged as the actor’s girlfriend by a paparazzi account and that made it to the headlines of several portals. Now Khan has a clarification on the same via HT City and it’s not what netizens are thinking.

While speaking to the portal, Sohail Khan vehemently denied any dating assumptions and said, “No, it is not true. She is just an old friend of mine.” For those who don’t know, the 53-year-old was previously married to fashion designer Seema Sajdeh and after living separately for a few years, the ex-couple eventually filed for divorce in 2022.

They are now co-parenting their sons Nirvaan and Yohan. Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh have never spoken badly of each other in public and have always called their separation an amicable decision. In a recent interview with Shivani Pau, Seema chose to detail the time when she first realized that divorce was the only way out to save at least one thing that was falling apart.

Sajdeh shared, “Why should I blame him, it suited both of us. Our son Nirvan was at that age where he didn’t want it but there came a time when I had to choose between my marriage and my son. My son was going down a path that I was very scared of. One morning I woke up and realized that either I focus all my energies on saving this marriage, or my son. That’s when I decided and chose him.”

In the same conversation, Seema clarified that people’s assumption that there was an involvement of a ‘third woman’ was far from reality and that it was just to save the mental peace of their children. “Honestly, divorce is a piece of paper. We lived separately for quite a few years and it was fine,” the designer added.

Seema has also been part of the popular reality TV series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives which is available to watch on Netflix.

