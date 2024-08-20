Fawad Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt to finally release in India on THIS date? Here’s what we know

The Legend of Maula Jatt arrived in theatres for the first time in October 2022 in Pakistan and changed the entire landscape of south asian cinema. While the conversations around its Indian release have been doing rounds for a long time now, Bollywood Hungama has now reported that this actioner might hit the Indian screens on September 20, 2024.

Zee Studios have reportedly acquired the rights of this which will be the first Pakistani film in a long time to release in India. Earlier, this Bilal Lashari directorial was gearing up for an Indian release on December 30, 2023, but the distributors pulled their legs back just a few days before its premiere.

Back then, an INOX official had told PTI, “We have been informed by the distributors that the release of the film has been postponed (indefinitely). We were told this two or three days ago. Zee Studios had acquired the rights to The Legend of Maula Jatt as they were expecting the film to do well. But because of the resistance from certain sections, the decision was made to not release the movie.”

Screenshots of PVR INOX posting the announcement of this film’s release and deleting it soon after had also circulated. For the unversed, The Legend of Maula Jatt saw a massive success both nationally and internationally. It still remains the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time and the highest-grossing Punjabi-language film of all time.

Based on the characters and stories by Nasir Adeeb, the film is a fresh take on the 1979 Pakistani film Maula Jatt. Other than Fawad Khan, and Mahira Khan, this epic also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Shafqat Cheema, Saima Baloch, Nayyer Ejaz, Ali Azmat, Babar Ali and Resham among others. The Legend of Maula Jatt reimagines the classic tale of rivalry between Maula Jatt and Noori Natt.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader and president of their cinema wing Ameya Khopkar was at the forefront of issuing warnings against the release of this film. When it was canceled, he took to his X handle and wrote, “Impact Of Raj Thackeray's Warning! After the warning given by MNS, the screening of the Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt has now been completely canceled. Not only in the state but also anywhere in the country, this film will not be released anymore. Again, if anyone has feelings of love for Pakistani artists, then this one warning is enough for them.”

Fawad and Mahira enjoy a massive fanbase in India also because they have worked in Bollywood as well. In fact, their globally hit Pakistani sitcom Humsafar was bought by Zee 5 which only added to their fame here. The last theatrical premiere of a Pakistani film in India was back in 2011 when Mahira Khan-fronted Bol was released globally.

Before that several other films including Ramchand Pakistani, Khuda Kay Liye had released. It was after the 2016 terror attacks in Uri that India banned any association with Pakistani artists. Talking about these stars' Bollywood outings, then Fawad made his Indian debut with Sonam Kapoor’s Khoobsurat in 2014 and later went on to feature in Anushka Sharma’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Alia Bhatt’s Kapoor & Sons.

Mahira, on the other hand, was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film Raees.

