Fighter actor Akshay Oberoi says THIS about reuniting with Deepika Padukone after Piku

Akshay Oberoi made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with Isi Life Mein and since then he has gone from strength to strength. The actor who has worked with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Siddharth Anand in Fighter talked about the experience. Interestingly, the actor worked with Deepika earlier in the film Piku, and with Anil Kapoor in the Netflix film Thar, and with Siddharth in a web series titled Flesh. He also opened up about what it was like to reunite with them.

Akshay Oberoi on reuniting with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor

In a conversation with News 18, Akshay Oberoi recalled doing small roles with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Piku and Thar. "Deepika and I worked in Piku and I featured in a tiny role. With AK sir, I have done Thar – again, it was a two-minute role. ,They’ve seen me kind of slowly climb up. And here, I now have this big full-fledged role in this big mega-budget movie.”

Talking about one piece of advice by Anil Kapoor that stayed with him was to never take a break. “He said, ‘you have to like keep working till the end of time. Ugly, bad, nice, very good – whatever it is, never take a break. The day you walk away from the industry for even a little bit or you drop a project, people start to forget you very fast. Even when you’re Anil Kapoor or Amitabh Bachchan’. It really stayed with me.” said Oberoi.

Advertisement

Akshay Oberoi on reuniting with Siddharth Anand after Flesh

Akshay played a negative role in Flesh, a 2020 web series that was written and produced by Siddharth Anand. 4 years later, he played one of the main roles in his big-budget film Fighter. Expressing his gratitude, the actor talked about how he got the chance to play a "nice role" in the film despite being the "least known person" in the cast. "Sure, I earned it, but I also am grateful for him for remembering and coming through on his promise and giving me this chance to show my my talent.” he mentioned.

Fighter's box office

Fighter released on Jan 25 and took an opening of 22 cr. The total business of the film so far is 191.40 cr and is on the way to being Bollywood's first 200 cr grosser this year so far. The worldwide gross of the film stands at a total of 325 cr.

Major General GD Bakshi praised Fighter

Recently, the decorated combat veteran, retired Major General GD Bakshi took to X (formerly Twitter) and appreciated Fighter. "Just saw the Movie Fighter. A Great and befitting tribute to our Air Warriors. Thrilling action and aerobatics by the Sukhois. Don't miss the air combat. Hrithik Roshan made a great fighter pilot. Gave Tom Cruise a run for his money. MUST SEE! @iHrithik.” he tweeted.

Hrithik Roshan replied to General Bakshi's tweet and thanked him. He tweeted, “It's an honour to receive this feedback from you Sir. Thank you so much.”

More about Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Minni (Deepika Padukone) and Rocky (Anil Kapoor) are part of Air Dragons, which includes the best pilots of the Indian Air Force. Following the Pulwama attack on India, the Indian Air Force conducts an air strike on Balakot. In a series of events following the Balakot airstrike, two of India's cadets were captured by Pakistan. Watch the movie to know whether Shamsher and his team can rescue the captured cadets or not.

ALSO READ: Highest grossing Bollywood films Overseas Post CoVID: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone led Fighter Eighth