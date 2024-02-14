Hrithik Roshan led Fighter has soared on to become the eighth highest-grossing Bollywood film at the overseas box office post-CoVID. The overseas performance for Fighter is better than in India as in India it will be out of the top ten grossers during the same period. Fighter is also the eighth film to cross the USD 10 million mark.

As of yesterday, Fighter has grossed USD 11 million internationally, which places it below Brahmastra. The film will probably add another million or so to close around USD 12 million. These numbers have come without release in Gulf markets, a release there would have probably taken it to USD 14-15 million, which could have taken it over Tiger 3 for the sixth place on the high end.

The list is topped by two Shah Rukh Khan movies, Pathaan and Jawan, both grossing a similar sum of close to USD 48 million. The two films are also the highest all-time grossers internationally for Bollywood, without China. In third is Animal with USD 29 million, it took the top spot in the two major markets, Canada and Australia. In all-time rankings, it stands fourth behind the aforementioned two and Dangal. Rounding off the top five are Dunki and Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with USD 20 million plus gross.

The highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office post-CoVID are as follows:

Pathaan - USD 47,800,000 Jawan - USD 47,500,000 Animal - USD 29,100,000 Dunki - USD 21,900,000 Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani - USD 20,200,000 Tiger 3 - USD 14,900,000 Brahmastra - USD 13,500,000 Fighter - USD 11,000,000 83 - USD 8,600,000 Sooryavanshi - USD 8,400,000

The overseas market for Bollywood has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by several factors including heightened migration from India, inflation in ticket prices, and wider releases. Canada and Australia have particularly stood out, with Canada witnessing a remarkable threefold increase over the past six to seven years. There are two new markets, Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh, which have opened and could grow to post big numbers in the near future. Moreover, the United Kingdom, which experienced a prolonged decline, is now displaying promising signs of recovery.

