Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone starrer sells 50,000 tickets in top national chains

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others is gearing up for a release in theatres on the 25th of January, 2024. It is the first big release of 2024 from Bollywood and high expectations are pinned on it as it is Siddharth Anand's immediate next after the all time blockbuster success of Pathaan. The advance bookings for Fighter opened a couple of days back and the bookings so far are decent.

Fighter Sells 50000 Tickets In National Chains For The Opening Day As At 7Pm On 22nd January, 2024

Fighter had sold around 48000 tickets in PVRINox and Cinepolis for the opening day as at 6pm on the 22nd of January, 2024 and by the time this article goes live, it will have sold close to 50000 tickets. PVRInox is propelling the numbers with sale of over 40000 tickets. Cinepolis is following suit with a sale of around 10000 tickets. The advances suggest that Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone film will target to sell 200000 tickets in the top national chains.

Fighter Should Get A Boost In Its Collections Towards The Evening On 25th January, 2024

The opening day collections of Fighter will be aided towards the evening as it prepares itself for a big Republic Day holiday. The advance bookings for Republic day are on par with, and at places, even better than the opening day and this is encouraging since it will give the aerial actioner the momentum that it requires for a solid open run till the release of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's robo-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya over the Valentine's Day weekend.

Day 1 Box Office Expectations Of Fighter

Fighter is sure to open to a number of over Rs 20 crores on the opening day. The target however will be to get to a number of around Rs 27-28 crores so that it can breach Rs 40 crores on Republic Day. The four day weekend of Fighter will comfortably cross Rs 100 crore nett irrespective of reviews but a favourable word of mouth would go a long way in the long run.

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero.

Fighter In Theatres On 25th January, 2024

Fighter is the first major Bollywood release of 2024. The Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner will play at a theatre near you from the 25th of January, 2024.

