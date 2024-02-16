Fighter: Chandan Anand opens up on criticism of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer

Siddharth Anand's Fighter has made waves in the world of cinema, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and breathtaking aerial sequences. The film's dynamic leads and electrifying chemistry have propelled it to sensational heights, amplified by its captivating soundtrack that resonates beyond mere visuals.

Following its recent theatrical debut, Fighter has garnered praise from both viewers and critics alike and earned recognition from industry insiders. However, like any film, it has faced its share of criticism, particularly surrounding certain dialogues. Actor Chandan Anand, who played a pivotal role in the film, addressed these concerns in a recent interview, shedding light on the matter.

Chandan Anand shares insights on criticism surrounding the film’s dialogues

Addressing the critique surrounding the film's dialogues, Chandan Anand shared his perspective in an interview with News18 Showsha. He acknowledged that criticism is inevitable in every field and emphasized the importance of not letting it overshadow the team's efforts. As a member of the team, he expressed confidence in the film's excellence, noting that he personally didn't find any shortcomings. From his viewpoint and from an objective standpoint, he believed the film was well-executed and a significant achievement, considering the challenges involved.

Anand praised the CGI work, highlighting its seamless integration into the film, and commended the pacing, describing the viewing experience as visually captivating. He noted that Fighter presented a unique cinematic style, with dialogue reflecting the authentic conversations of fighter pilots without the need for overly didactic elements. Overall, he affirmed that the dialogues aligned with the film's concept and that it was skillfully crafted.

Advertisement

Chandan Anand admires director Siddharth Anand

Chandan also shared his admiration for director Siddharth Anand and explained why Fighter was a blessing for him. He described Anand as young, charming, and deeply passionate about his craft, highlighting the pleasure it brings to actors to collaborate with such a master director.

Initially, Chandan admitted he underestimated the significance of his role in the film, assuming it wouldn't do justice to his abilities. However, working under Anand's direction changed his perspective entirely. He realized that even the smallest frames under a master director hold value and contribute to an actor's growth. The experience provided invaluable insights into the workings of big-budget films, surpassing any previous projects he had been involved in.

Reflecting on his career, Chandan acknowledged that signing on to Fighter was his best decision yet. He debunked the notion that only meaty roles command respect from audiences, recalling his theatre teacher's mantra that there are no small roles, only small actors.

Upon completing his shoot, Chandan expressed his confidence to Anand that the film would leave a lasting legacy for generations to come. He praised Anand's visionary approach and leadership on set, marveling at his ability to navigate the complexities of the project and steer it toward success. As the captain of the ship, Anand's ease in managing the crew and transforming the film into a triumph was truly remarkable.

“I texted him, ‘Thank you sir for giving me this opportunity and I wish that you keep making amazing cinema.’ This was his first film under his production house, Marflix, and it was an amazing experience. I would say that it was a blessing to be a part of Fighter,” Chandan said.

About Fighter

With Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, Siddharth Anand’s Fighter also features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Talat Aziz, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film hit theaters on January 25 and has been receiving positive responses, performing exceptionally well at the box office.

ALSO READ: Fighter: Mahesh Shetty thanks 'awesome' co-stars Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone; shares unseen PICS from sets