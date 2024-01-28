Fighter's Sharib Hashmi poses with Hrithik Roshan at screening; shares daughter's selfie with Deepika Padukone

The much-anticipated film Fighter made its theatrical debut last Thursday, earning widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. Recently, a special screening was organized for the cast and crew in Mumbai. Sharib Hashmi, who stars in the movie, shared new pictures from the event, capturing moments with his family alongside the lead star, Hrithik Roshan. Sharib also proudly showcased his daughter's selfie with Deepika Padukone.

Sharib Hashmi shares pictures with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and more from Fighter screening

On Sunday, January 28, actor Sharib Hashmi took to Instagram to share a heartwarming series of photos from the screening of the film Fighter. The first image captured a heartening moment as Hrithik Roshan posed with Sharib and his family, radiating warmth. Another snapshot featured Sharib alongside the film's director, Siddharth Anand, in a cheerful selfie.

One particularly sweet click showcased Deepika Padukone, captured in a selfie with Sharib's delighted daughter. Additionally, Sharib posed alongside Rishabh Sawhney, the antagonist in the movie.

In the heartfelt caption, Sharib expressed his gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming love and support for the film and his role, remarking, “#Fighter Screening with my parivaar And thankooo publeek dost yaaar for giving the movie and my cameo itta sara pyaar.”

Sharib also took a moment to compliment Hrithik, stating, “@hrithikroshan your appreciation really means a lott.” He then extended his thanks to Deepika, sharing, “Thankooo @deepikapadukone for that selfie .. my daughter is still showing off.”

Expressing regret for missing out on meeting Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover, Sharib praised their performances, saying, “Missed meeting @akshay0beroi and @iamksgofficial you both were ammazzingg in the movie and what a confident debut @rishabhsawhneyyyy humara pic purple ho Gaya.”

Sharib concluded his post by expressing his gratitude to the team, writing, “@s1danand can’t thank you enough for this @hussain.dalal mere bhaiii @abbasdalal @ramonchibb bhaii @mamtaanand10_10 @marflix_pictures @amreshhh.”

More about Fighter

Fighter is an exhilarating aerial action drama centered around the lives of Indian Air Force officers. Released in theaters on January 25, the film marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, who portray the roles of Squadron Leaders. The ensemble cast also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, in pivotal roles.

