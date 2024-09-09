THROWBACK: When Gauri Khan revealed Shah Rukh Khan ‘nearly pulled out’ Aryan during her labor and then said ‘It was not gruesome’

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are making headlines for their first childbirth. While the tinsel town is buzzing with the good news, here's taking you down memory lane about the time when Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan talked about their son Aryan Khan's birth and recalled the delivery moment.

In a candid exchange on a popular talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Shah Rukh Khan reminisced about experiencing pregnancy with his wife, Gauri Khan, during her first delivery. The actor said, "I didn't know how a woman reacts when she goes into labour. I heard that you were supposed to breathe with her, but she wasn't breathing. Yeah, she was screaming very strangely, nothing like how they show in films."

Gauri further added that she barely had any labour pain since she had a Caesarean. Shah Rukh mentioned that he wasn't aware that you don't need to breathe if you have a Caesarean already, so he was constantly breathing.

When the host quizzed Shah Rukh about whether he was present during the delivery, the actor nodded and said, "Yes, yes, I was there." Continuing on the same, Gauri underlined that SRK was literally pulling the baby out. She said, "He was nearly pulling the baby out and clicking photographs. The doctors were like, let us do the work. Let us stitch her up."

The Jawan actor revealed that he went into the room with his mask and took the baby out. While mentioning that it was not gruesome, Shah Rukh said, "I saw the incision and everything, though she told me not to see it. I really enjoyed the moment. I’m not trying to sound morbid or gruesome, but the sight of this, nature’s colours of even redness of the blood or blue parts there or yellow fat, it’s so translucent. It’s not at all gruesome. You’ll never see colors like that in your life." While concluding, the actor said that he was worried whether Gauri was okay as he had known her for a long time and not the newly-born baby.

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have three kids together - Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. While Shah Rukh is leaving no stone unturned to launch daughter Suhana Khan on the big screen with his next movie, KING, Aryan Khan is getting ready to enter the industry as a director.

